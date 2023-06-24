Demon Slayer S3: We Finally Know Why Nezuko Was Given Such Notable Voice Actors
This article contains spoilers for the Season 3 finale of Demon Slayer
Two characters have been central to the plot of "Demon Slayer" since the very start of the series, Tanjiro (Natsuki Hanae/Zach Aguilar) and Nezuko (Akari Kito/Abby Trott). Of the two remaining survivors of Muzan's (Toshihiko Seki/Greg Chun) vicious attack on their family, only Tanjiro truly emerged unscathed, as he wasn't home at the time of the attack.
As for Nezuko, while she did survive in "Demon Slayer," she was changed irrevocably by the attack. Nezuko emerged as a demon-human hybrid, and being that she was able to control her bloodlust, she was allowed to live. However, that mercy came with a caveat: she would have to wear a bit that keeps her from biting or consuming humans.
For this reason, Nezuko almost never speaks. While she does growl, groan, and mumble from time to time, this made it somewhat strange that renowned voice actors like Kito and Trott were cast as her performers. However, with the Season 3 finale of "Demon Slayer" in the rearview mirror and Nezuko able to properly speak again, these casting choices finally make sense to viewers.
It looks like Nezuko will be speaking from now on
The final moments of Season 3, Episode 11 ("A Connected Bond: Daybreak and First Light") saw Nezuko partially cured of her demonic blood by the rays of sunlight that should have killed her. While she retains her demonic abilities, she can now also communicate much more effectively and walk in the daylight with her fellow members of the Demon Slayer Corps.
Still, this also goes a long way to explain why Abby Trott, who has over 120 voice acting credits, and Akari Kito, who has over 100 credits to her name, as well as a successful singing career, were cast as the mostly silent "Demon Slayer" character. As speculation from the manga and a recent announcement suggests, the series has roughly two seasons left that will allow the character to speak.
Though we've heard very little of what Nezuko thinks in "Demon Slayer" outside of inferring the emotions of her grunts and yelps, this development will finally allow Nezuko to say all of the things that she's been thinking and feeling since the first episode.
Meanwhile, fans will no doubt be repeating Nezuko's "Thank goodness" refrain from the Season 3 finale after seeing that the character not only survived her brush with the sun but is able to live a richer life as a result of her transformation. Not only that, but viewers can finally get to know her better as well.