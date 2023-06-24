Demon Slayer S3: We Finally Know Why Nezuko Was Given Such Notable Voice Actors

This article contains spoilers for the Season 3 finale of Demon Slayer

Two characters have been central to the plot of "Demon Slayer" since the very start of the series, Tanjiro (Natsuki Hanae/Zach Aguilar) and Nezuko (Akari Kito/Abby Trott). Of the two remaining survivors of Muzan's (Toshihiko Seki/Greg Chun) vicious attack on their family, only Tanjiro truly emerged unscathed, as he wasn't home at the time of the attack.

As for Nezuko, while she did survive in "Demon Slayer," she was changed irrevocably by the attack. Nezuko emerged as a demon-human hybrid, and being that she was able to control her bloodlust, she was allowed to live. However, that mercy came with a caveat: she would have to wear a bit that keeps her from biting or consuming humans.

For this reason, Nezuko almost never speaks. While she does growl, groan, and mumble from time to time, this made it somewhat strange that renowned voice actors like Kito and Trott were cast as her performers. However, with the Season 3 finale of "Demon Slayer" in the rearview mirror and Nezuko able to properly speak again, these casting choices finally make sense to viewers.