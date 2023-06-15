Is Demon Slayer Season 3 The Last Arc? Here's What We Know From The Manga

While "Demon Slayer" has been going big with its battles ever since the end of Season 1, they have gotten bigger and flashier with each passing arc. Though the "Mugen Train" movie was exceptionally well-animated, by the time the final battle with Gyutaro (Ryoto Osaka/Brandon McInnis) and Daki (Miyuki Sawashiro/Erica Lindbeck) came along, things were at a whole new level.

This left the Swordsmith Village Arc of Season 3 with the unenviable task of following up on that tremendous conflict. So far, though, the third season of "Demon Slayer" seems to show the series at its most confident, airing a 49-minute premiere and a 70-minute season finale rather than scattering these efforts out into what could easily make for five episodes.

Still, with the Demon Slayer Corps. racking up more wins than ever and Muzan (Toshihiko Seki/Greg Chen) growing desperate, it's clear that the show is ratcheting toward its inevitable conclusion. For those worried that Season 3 might be the last, they have nothing to fear, as there will be at least one more season going off of the trajectory of the manga.