And Just Like That Season 2 Review: It's... Just Okay!

In its first season, the "Sex and the City" follow-up "And Just Like That..." ended up sparking a lot of controversy. The rare show that follows women in their 50s, it set out to be a continuation of "Sex and the City" while also being more in tune with the times, so it upped the diversity by recruiting some people of color and one nonbinary individual, and set them loose with the white women we came to know and love decades prior. Unfortunately, though "And Just Like That..." was acknowledging the problem with "Sex and the City," this led to less than flattering moments in which, for instance, Charlotte (Kristin Davis) decided she needed a Black friend or Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) decided she must have Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez), even if it blew up her marriage.

But the most important storyline of Season 1 was Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) getting over Mr. Big's (Chris Noth) death, which happened in the first episode. That tied the show together when little else did. In the second season there's even less connecting the various elements of the show together, outside of the fact that we know our characters are all friends. Carrie only has one line of voiceover at the end of each episode, just like she did last season, but this season it feels even more perfunctory. All in all, it's a disjointed affair that makes little improvement over the debut run.

That's made it, by turns, both more and less interesting. There are far fewer storylines to hate-watch, yet there are more that are just plain dull. For example, Carrie being the reader for her audiobook about her husband is obviously a sad story, but watching her try to read the chapter about his death multiple times is boring. This is a problem at several points during the seven episodes I saw for review, although the show is also better for toning down some of its worst offenses from last season.