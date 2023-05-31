And Just Like That... Season 2: Kim Cattrall Will Reportedly Return For Samantha Cameo

Hold on to your Manolo Blahniks, folks — it looks like the earth just moved and things are getting frosty below the equator. Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) is set to return to the fold on "And Just Like That..."

According to Variety, however, this miraculous comeback will not last for the entire season. It appears that Cattrall will pop in for a brief cameo, which will include dialogue. Patricia Field, "Sex and the City" costume designer extraordinaire, reportedly dressed Cattrall for the cameo.

There's no word as to which episode Samantha will appear in. But the opportunity for communication between Samantha and he friends has been reopened; during the Season 1 finale of "And Just Like That...," Samantha does reconnect with bestie Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) via text message after a long silence. This silence came when Sam moved to London following a fight with Carrie.

For the curious, it appears that the notorious rift between Cattrall and the rest of the show's cast — which she called "toxic" in an interview with ITV's Piers Morgan in 2017 — has not yet healed for the sake of the program. This feud apparently resulted in her turning down a regular role in "And Just Like That..." as well as rejecting a third "Sex and the City" film. And while shooting her scene on March 22 in New York, Cattrall did not act opposite any of the rest of the show's regular cast or see Michael Patrick King, the show's executive producer.