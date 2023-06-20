Kraven: Is Rhino Sony's Answer To The MCU Hulk - Or Could He Be Stronger?
Despite each movie getting memed into oblivion, Sony continues bringing its expansive roster of "Spider-Man" characters to the big screen. Their latest attempt, the upcoming "Kraven the Hunter," introduces a new version of The Rhino, who could go on to become a Hulk-like character for Sony's "Spider-Man" Universe.
The two powerhouse characters have met several times within the pages of Marvel Comics, but it's never been a fair match. Unfortunately for Rhino, Hulk beats him in every category — be it strength, intelligence, and so on. In "The Incredible Hulk" #104, the titular Green Giant faces off against the Spidey villain, with Hulk even going as far as killing Rhino after he tried to take Betty Ross hostage.
While it's no contest in the comics, Sony's new Rhino in "Kraven the Hunter" could bring the character's rivalry with the Hulk to the next level. In his brief appearance in the trailer, we see the character has ditched his iconic costume, with the movie opting to give him an uncharacteristic Hulk-like transformation instead. Pair that with his gamma-ray-enhanced powers, and it looks like Sony is elevating Rhino to become their version of the Hulk, which couldn't come at a better time.
Sony's Rhino could capitalize on the MCU's lack of Hulk
It's no surprise that Marvel Studios has a Hulk-sized problem within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After "The Incredible Hulk," the character has been relatively underutilized, with "Avengers: Endgame" getting rid of the fan-favorite rage monster in favor of Professor Hulk. However, if Sony plays their cards right, "Kraven the Hunter" could give audiences a Hulk-like monster to fill the void.
In the comics, Rhino enhanced his powers through gamma rays, increasing his strength, stamina, durability, and speed. However, as opposed to the character in "Kraven the Hunter," transformations weren't a part of the villain's playbook. Instead, he is bonded to a rhinoceros suit, amplifying strength, vitality, and making him resistant to most damage — including bullets and extreme temperatures. Pair these comic-book abilities with a newfound trick teased in the "Kraven the Hunter" trailer to transform into a rhino/human hybrid, and Rhino in "Kraven the Hunter" looks more and more like a familiar rage monster last seen running around the MCU.
Since the MCU decided to lean more into Professor Hulk, the hero spends much less time mindlessly smashing and displaying his strength. With that in mind, Sony could position Rhino as the stronger of the two on-screen via "Kraven the Hunter." There's a rumor that Marvel reacquired the rights to Hulk, meaning fans could see a Hulk vs. Rhino showdown one day – maybe in "Secret Wars" – assuming that Marvel Studios and Sony can play nice long enough to get there.