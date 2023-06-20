Kraven: Is Rhino Sony's Answer To The MCU Hulk - Or Could He Be Stronger?

Despite each movie getting memed into oblivion, Sony continues bringing its expansive roster of "Spider-Man" characters to the big screen. Their latest attempt, the upcoming "Kraven the Hunter," introduces a new version of The Rhino, who could go on to become a Hulk-like character for Sony's "Spider-Man" Universe.

The two powerhouse characters have met several times within the pages of Marvel Comics, but it's never been a fair match. Unfortunately for Rhino, Hulk beats him in every category — be it strength, intelligence, and so on. In "The Incredible Hulk" #104, the titular Green Giant faces off against the Spidey villain, with Hulk even going as far as killing Rhino after he tried to take Betty Ross hostage.

While it's no contest in the comics, Sony's new Rhino in "Kraven the Hunter" could bring the character's rivalry with the Hulk to the next level. In his brief appearance in the trailer, we see the character has ditched his iconic costume, with the movie opting to give him an uncharacteristic Hulk-like transformation instead. Pair that with his gamma-ray-enhanced powers, and it looks like Sony is elevating Rhino to become their version of the Hulk, which couldn't come at a better time.