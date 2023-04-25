Sony's Kraven The Hunter Confirmed To Feature Villain The Rhino

Marvel fans rejoice! Major news about the "Kraven the Hunter" film has been released, and comic book aficionados might be interested to learn who the movie's big bad might be. Possibly going toe-to-toe with Sergei Kravinoff, aka Kraven (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), will be none other than the brutish Rhino.

Per Ben Pearson of /Film, who was in attendance at the 2023 CinemaCon, the "Kraven the Hunter" trailer revealed Rhino as a major player for the Sony project. Fans may remember Rhino from 2014's "The Amazing Spider-Man 2," portrayed by Paul Giamatti. The character was one of the film's several secondary villains. In that film, Giamatti mainly portrayed the character as a rather ordinary Russian mobster, Aleksei Sytsevich, before donning a massive mechanical rhinoceros suit at the end of the film.

"Kraven the Hunter" seems to be taking the character in a completely different direction. The film's trailer displays the character transforming, with his arm turning rough and grey, with viewers hearing the man asking, presumably Kraven, why they call him Rhino.