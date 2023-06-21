Marvel's The Avengers Team-Up With Kang To Destroy A Mega Threat – Here's Why

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Marvel Comics' "Avengers" #2.

In Marvel's "Avengers" #2, The Avengers are reluctantly working alongside Kang the Conqueror to stop an even bigger threat to the universe. After Kang tells the Avengers about the Tribulation Events coming to Earth that could spell doom for the planet and its inhabitants, Earth's Mightiest Heroes must trust their longtime adversary. Despite being highly cautious of the information Kang provides them, the Avengers quickly realize he's telling the truth.

Trusting Kang the Conqueror is no easy feat for the Avengers. Since the villain made his debut nearly 60 years ago in the pages of "Avengers" #8 by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee, he has tried to defeat the superteam on numerous occasions through time for his evil schemes. However, Kang and the Avengers must contend with a threat even bigger than usual, leading the villain to put his differences with the group of heroes aside. While Kang is driven by his quest for revenge, he agrees to help the Avengers. He warns them about the pending attacks on Earth and reveals that those coming to destroy the world are more dangerous than they could imagine.