The Avengers Choose Their New Roster: Here's Who Made The Cut

In "Avengers" #1 by Jed MacKay, C.F. Villa, and Federico Blee from Marvel Comics, Captain Marvel's first pick in building a new Avengers team is revealed to be Tony Stark. Freshly named the new leader of the Avengers, Captain Marvel centers her conversation with Tony around avoiding future Civil Wars. Carol is eager to grow the Avengers to be the best version of the team they can be. Danvers tells Iron Man he's her first pick, referring to him as her number two. Stark accepts Carol Danver's offer and becomes the first member of the newly assembled Avengers team.

Captain Marvel is next seen making a house call to Asgard, meeting with a brooding Thor. When asked if he wants to join the Avengers, the God of Thunder says he never stopped being a part of the team. Thor tells Carol he was an Avenger from the beginning and will fight alongside them until the "end of everything." Captain Marvel is happy to see Thor's commitment to the Earth's Mightiest Heroes remains strong, even if he's in a tough spot emotionally. In Thor's personal life, he's balancing his rule as the King of Asgard against the loss of his father. But, though thick or thin, the Avenges will be able to count on Thor and his god-like powers to serve as one of the biggest powerhouses on the team.