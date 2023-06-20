Surrounded's Letitia Wright Didn't Want A Stunt Double For Those Shooting Scenes - Exclusive

In her first role since taking on the Black Panther mantle in 2022's "Wakanda Forever," Letitia Wright plays a freedwoman and former Buffalo Soldier who disguises herself as a man to survive the post-Civil War Wild West in "Surrounded."

As Mo Washington, Wright must endure the harsh Western landscape while guarding a murderous thief (Jamie Bell) after her stagecoach is ambushed by outlaws. Fortunately, she is quick on the draw and an excellent shot, slinging guns with the best of them in the Western genre.

Pulling the trigger is a newfound skill Wright is proud to have picked up so quickly — and one she refused to use a stunt double for on the set of "Surrounded," which is now available on digital everywhere. (The movie was shot in late 2020, almost a year before Wright's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" on-set accident involving a motorcycle stunt gone awry.)

During an exclusive interview with Looper, Letitia Wright divulged exactly what it took to turn her into a true markswoman for "Surrounded."