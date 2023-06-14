Surrounded's Letitia Wright And Michael K. Williams Bonded Around The Fire In His Final Film - Exclusive Interview

You both star in and produced "Surrounded." Why was it an important story for you to tell?

I love stories that challenge me as an artist. Also, it was an opportunity to see a Black woman in a Western. I haven't seen much of that. It was important to do something that felt different, that felt left-of-field for me in my career, and to tell a story that felt impactful and important. That's why I loved it.

A lot of people know you from your portrayal of Shuri from the "Black Panther" franchise. What was it like going from the grandiose realm of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to this more subtle, serious fare?

It was quite natural to me. I come from an indie background. I come from theater. "Black Panther" is the only huge franchise I've ever been a part of — all of my other films and projects have been small pockets of beautiful stories that go alongside the beautiful story of "Black Panther." So it felt really easy, really nice, to extend my skillset into a different area that may not be a huge blockbuster film like "Black Panther" but still allows me to shift as an artist.

Both Shuri and Mo are strong Black women who buck the stereotype of what a woman should be or how they should act. How important is it to you to help change the way minorities and women are seen through the Hollywood lens?

I think everyone feels that it's important. It drives what you do. It's really important to me, and it leads my choices.

Can you talk a little bit more about being a Black woman in a Western and where you drew inspiration from, since there's not a lot to draw from?

Great question. We mainly drew inspiration from the experience of a beautiful woman named Cathay Williams. What we learned from research was that she hid, in the Civil War, in a men's troop and didn't reveal that she was a woman. She did that for survival; she did that for food and some type of shelter. She fought alongside these men for many years until it was time for her to leave, until they came to know that she was a woman. That was a great inspiration — of bravery, of someone that took a chance at survival and to protect herself.

Then there were a few other beautiful inspirations from cinematic representations of Black women in Westerns. The ones that come to mind are a project [by] Erykah Badu [called "They Die by Dawn"] and "The Harder They Fall" [by Jeymes Samuel].

Your "Surrounded" co-star Jamie Bell also has some MCU involvement in his past, having been in "Fantastic Four." Did you two ever discuss your shared MCU experience on the set?

No, never. We spoke about so much, but mainly we were trying to get through the heat and the snow and the different terrains of the desert. I actually didn't know that fun fact about him, but I'll be sure to ask him.