Letitia Wright's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Injuries Are Worse Than You Think

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" star Letitia Wright was injured in late August during the filming of a stunt sequence on set in Boston, after an incident with a stunt rig went awry. Initial reports on the accident called Wright's injuries "minor" and emphasized that they wouldn't impact the film's production schedule.

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is set to elevate Wright's character Shuri, the Wakandan princess and technological genius, to a lead role in the franchise following the death of actor Chadwick Boseman, who played King T'Challa, from colon cancer in 2020. Her increased prominence has also led to controversy after she spoke out against vaccinations last year, especially as many Hollywood productions introduce stricter vaccine mandates to protect against COVID-19.

The injuries Wright incurred on set have kept her out of commission and away from the production for months while she recuperates. On November 5, The Hollywood Reporter wrote that production had continued through September and October without her, but that director Ryan Coogler had finished just about every portion of the film that could be done without Wright.

Now, according to a note written to the film's cast and crew by Marvel Studios honchos Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Nate Moore, obtained by Deadline, the actress' injuries, more serious than initially thought, have forced production on the film to pause until next year.