What Is The Flash's Runtime - And Is It Too Long?

But let's disregard the external contexts for a moment. Yes, "The Flash" fails to reset the DCEU for Gunn and Safran's slate of new films featuring new versions of familiar characters. Yes, "The Flash" prominently features Ezra Miller, who might avoid the consequences of their alleged actions because of their status as a celebrity. But is "The Flash" even a good movie? Does it earn its 2 hours and (almost) 30-minute runtime? Honestly, the answer depends on your personal preferences.

"The Flash" came under notable fire for its questionable CGI that, for lack of a more unbiased term, looks unfinished. Director Andy Muschietti told Gizmodo that the visual style was intentional, but that hasn't stopped audiences from making comparisons to "The Polar Express," an animated film that came out over 20 years ago.

Then there's the narrative. Multiverse stories are no longer considered novel. It's no secret that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is just one, big multiverse now, and Sony is doing just fine with its own multiversal "Spider-Man" franchise. "The Flash" does make an interesting change to the fallout of time travel in that it causes ripples both forward and backward in time but the film doesn't really play with that concept beyond transforming Affleck into Clooney.

Whoever convinced Warner Bros. that "The Flash" was the best superhero film of its time was lying to them. At best, it's okay. And for an "okay" film, yes, it's unquestionably too long. And we're not alone in that belief.