Pixar's Elio - Everything You Need To Know

After producing animated gems such as "Toy Story," "Finding Nemo," "Ratatouille," and "Inside Out," Pixar is taking its storytelling prowess to a whole new stratosphere with its upcoming release, "Elio." With a rich background of pulling on heartstrings, exploring new worlds, and innovating animation, Pixar is sure to craft another audience-charming journey with its forthcoming feature — which the studio could use right now.

The last few years have not been the kindest to the Emeryville-based animation house. Following films such as "Soul," "Luca," and "Turning Red" that were released to Disney+, Pixar's more recent theatrical efforts have had a difficult time recapturing the box office glory of its golden age. 2022's "Lightyear," a spin-off of the "Toy Story" franchise, was considered one of the year's biggest box office bombs, making only $219 million on a $200 million budget. This past weekend, the studio's most recent feature, "Elemental," also fell flat with a $29.6 million opening weekend, the lowest in Pixar's history since the original "Toy Story."

As a result, "Elio" is sure to have some high expectations for the studio, which continues to churn out original theatrical animated releases in an era where franchises rule the box office. Whether or not "Elio" has what it takes to reclaim Pixar's once illustrious reputation is unknown, but here is what is known about the movie so far.