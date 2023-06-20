Pixar's Elio - Everything You Need To Know
After producing animated gems such as "Toy Story," "Finding Nemo," "Ratatouille," and "Inside Out," Pixar is taking its storytelling prowess to a whole new stratosphere with its upcoming release, "Elio." With a rich background of pulling on heartstrings, exploring new worlds, and innovating animation, Pixar is sure to craft another audience-charming journey with its forthcoming feature — which the studio could use right now.
The last few years have not been the kindest to the Emeryville-based animation house. Following films such as "Soul," "Luca," and "Turning Red" that were released to Disney+, Pixar's more recent theatrical efforts have had a difficult time recapturing the box office glory of its golden age. 2022's "Lightyear," a spin-off of the "Toy Story" franchise, was considered one of the year's biggest box office bombs, making only $219 million on a $200 million budget. This past weekend, the studio's most recent feature, "Elemental," also fell flat with a $29.6 million opening weekend, the lowest in Pixar's history since the original "Toy Story."
As a result, "Elio" is sure to have some high expectations for the studio, which continues to churn out original theatrical animated releases in an era where franchises rule the box office. Whether or not "Elio" has what it takes to reclaim Pixar's once illustrious reputation is unknown, but here is what is known about the movie so far.
When will Elio be released?
The release of the first "Elio" trailer came with news regarding the animated film's official release date. Audiences can expect to hop aboard the intergalactic journey on March 1, 2024. This will mark the studio's first fully theatrical March release, following 2020's "Onward" which was pulled from theaters during the COVID-19 pandemic and 2022's "Turning Red" which was released on Disney+ alongside a limited theatrical release for countries without the streamer.
"Elio" was first announced at last year's D23 event. Pixar shared information on the film's premise on Twitter, while other outlets shared news of actors Yonas Kibreab and America Ferrera being cast alongside writer and director Adrian Molina and producer Mary Alice Drumm. The film's D23 announcement coincided with other upcoming Pixar releases, such as the sequel to "Inside Out" — titled "Inside Out 2" — and the company's first long-form Disney + television series "Win or Lose."
What is the plot of Elio?
"Elio" sets out to tell a story of mistaken identity and self-discovery. According to the official synopsis provided by Disney, the film will see the unconfident title character (voiced by Yonas Kibreab) transported to the interplanetary organization, the Communiverse, where he is mistaken as the ruler of Earth. As he goes about gaining new friends and enemies alike, the protagonist discovers he's more capable than he might perceive.
As "Elio" tells the story of a young boy being abducted by an alien council and learning meaningful life lessons while on a new planet, some fans feel the film's plot is a reverse take on a Disney sci-fi classic, "Lilo and Stitch." In light of the trailer's release, fans — such as @SkyeRoberts_ on Twitter — picked up on the similarities.
"I am getting serious 'Lilo and Stitch' vibes from the #Elio trailer," they posted. Similarly, Redditor u/FloridaFlamingoGirl found certain aspects especially alike.
"The alien council scene was playful and fun. Kind of reminded me of the beginning of 'Lilo and Stitch,'" they posted. It's hard to miss the comparisons when looking at the premise of "Elio," but that likely won't halt the film from having some surprises in store.
Who is starring in Elio?
In the lead role is the titular "Elio" is child actor Yonas Kibreab. Kibreab is best known for his involvement in the "Star Wars" franchise, starring in three episodes of the Disney+ series "Obi-Wan Kenobi" and providing a voice in "Young Jedi Adventures." Kibreab is slated to voice Damian Wayne in the upcoming holiday special "Merry Little Batman."
Alongside Kibreab, Emmy-winning actor America Ferrera was announced as the voice of Elio's mother, Olga Solis, during the film's September 2022 announcement. Along with projects such as "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" and "Ugly Betty," animation fans are bound to recognize Ferrera for her role as Astrid in DreamWorks' "How to Train Your Dragon" franchise.
"Olga is super-confident, smart, and can hold her own in any situation," Ferrera said of the character during the film's D23 presentation. "She's a character who speaks to me in so many ways as a mother. And of course, with my advanced mathematical degree, I can finally put it to use. Don't Google it."
The trailer's release also came with news that actors Jameela Jamil and Brad Garrett were cast as Ambassador Questa and Ambassador Grigon respectively. Jamil's voice acting roles are extensive, having performed characters from "DuckTales," "Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous," and "DC League of Super Pets." Meanwhile, Garrett is a Pixar alum, having provided voices in such hits as "A Bug's Life, "Finding Nemo," and "Ratatouille."
Who is directing Elio?
Helming "Elio" is writer and director Adrian Molina, who was announced as being part of the upcoming Pixar film with its D23 reveal. Molina's history with Pixar goes back over 15 years, and he has since worked his way up to become a major creative force within the animation studio's cherished history. Molina worked on films like"Toy Story 3," "Monsters University," and "The Good Dinosaur" as a story artist, designer, and writer.
His first directing job for Pixar then came in 2017 with "Coco." On the film, Molina co-directed alongside Lee Unkrich while also co-writing the story and screenplay. "Coco" was a massive success, brining in a total gross of more than $814 million and winning two Academy Awards for best animated feature and best original song. Since then, Molina has aided in the creation of both short films and features such as "Toy Story 4" and "Luca" as part of Pixar's Senior Creative Team.
Who is writing and producing Elio?
The aforementioned director Adrian Molina is currently the only credited writer for Pixar's "Elio." If "Elio" is being made like other Pixar features, however, chances are that several others have contributed to the film's story.
Producing "Elio" is another longtime Pixar creator, Mary Alice Drumm. Before joining Pixar, Drumm had plenty of experience acting as a producer on animated features such as "Cinderella II: Dreams Come True" and "Curious George," as well as television shows such as "Sid the Science Kid."
After being a producer on an episode of the "Cars" spin-off "Mater's Tall Tales," Drumm took on her first producing role on a Pixar feature as an associate producer on 2012's "Brave." Her following associate producing credits include "The Good Dinosaur" and "Coco," the latter seeing her work with Adrian Molina. She has also been on the producing team for some of Pixar's television and streaming projects including "The Toy That Time Forgot," "Tales From Radiator Springs," and "Sparkshorts." "Elio" will be her first feature film as a full-on producer.
Acting as executive producer on "Elio" is Pixar Chief Creative Officer and three-time Oscar winner Pete Docter. Docter contributed to the story and animation of "Toy Story" before embarking on his own directorial ventures with "Monsters Inc.," "Up," "Inside Out," and "Soul." In 2018, Docter took over the role of CCO following the removal of Pixar co-founder John Lasseter.
Is there a trailer for Elio?
A teaser trailer for "Elio" landed on June 13. While it doesn't reveal too much about the story so far, it nevertheless gives fans a good idea of what to expect from the upcoming feature.
The trailer begins with Olga coming across a strange message on the computer screens of the research facility she works at, which reads "Bring us your leader." An incoming video call from Elio breaks her train of thought and intercepts the computer disturbance.
Elio is then abducted by a space ship afterward, which takes him to a colorful planet inhabited by a wide array of alien life. He is placed in the council of the United Advanced Species of the Universe, who believe he is Earth's ruler. Elio goes with the title when he learns the memory wiping process will be painful. From here, fans get glimpses of Elio exploring the planet while befriending Ambassador Grigon.
There's plenty to appreciate about what the teaser provides. From its simple yet charming premise, to creative alien designs, to Pixar's always top-notch and vibrant animation, "Elio" is shaping up to be a film with plenty to offer families and Pixar fans alike.