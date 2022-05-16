Pixar's Elemental - What We Know So Far

Pixar has spent decades showing relationships between friends-in-the-making go hot and cold, but with "Elemental," it'll be an issue that will become far more literal. As per the official press release from the studio, "the film journeys alongside an unlikely pair, Ember and Wade, in a city where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together. The fiery young woman and the go-with-the-flow guy are about to discover something elemental: how much they actually have in common."

A concept image of the characters and their world has also been released, which shows Ember and Wade's design, perfectly backing up their clashing personalities. While not appearing to be as hot-headed as, say, Anger from "Inside Out," Ember looks like a fiery office worker opposite Wade's chilled guy with his watery head in the clouds. There's also our first glimpse of what other element-based characters from different areas look like, with Earth-based folk looking like huggable trees and what might be air-based inhabitants resembling souls from well, "Soul."

It's clear that Pixar is in the stages of creating another beautiful world to send us around in. What's even more exciting is who will be giving us the tour.