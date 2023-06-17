Squid Game: The Challenge - Dangerous Games Come To Life In Teaser For Netflix's Reality Competition Series

"Squid Game" is back...

Netflix found itself sitting atop a goldmine when it debuted Hwang Dong-hyuk's "Squid Game," a Korean-language series that was tailor-made for binging. Within days, the survival thriller, which sees over 400 contestants risking death to compete for a cash prize, became a worldwide phenomenon. Audiences around the globe quickly found themselves obsessed with the show's daring premise and intricate sets, turning it into a viral juggernaut. As it stands, "Squid Game" is one of Netflix's most popular shows. It also cemented Dong-hyuk as one of South Korea's most interesting creatives.

As a sensation, "Squid Game" wasn't just "Netflix's flavor of the month" — it became a key part of internet culture. From a flurry of memes to satirical videos to influencers trying to create the Dalgona/Honeycomb challenge at home for their viewers, it was difficult to escape "Squid Game" in 2021. But the popularity of "Squid Game" wasn't short-lived. The series went on to wrack up over a dozen Emmy nods, winning Outstanding Lead Actor and Outstanding Director, among others.

While it was originally meant to remain a limited series, the show's popularity compelled Dong-hyuk to consider a future. Season 2 is expected to hit the streaming giant in 2024. While the sophomore season is still a few ways away, Netflix is capitalizing on the success of the series, debuting a teaser for "Squid Game: The Challenge," a reality competition show that sees players across the world competing in challenges inspired by the show.