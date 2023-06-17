The Flash's Sasha Calle Says R-Rated Moments Were Cut From Supergirl's Silo Scene

Contains spoilers for "The Flash"

"The Flash," the latest live-action superhero epic from DC Studios, probably was never intended to push the PG-13 envelope the way that some of the entries in the Snyderverse did. The MPAA bestowed it with its genre-typical rating for "sequences of violence and action, some strong language, and partial nudity," and that's what viewers can expect from "The Flash." But according to co-star Sasha Calle, who plays Kara Zor-El, better known as Supergirl, one of its central set pieces was originally longer and was cut down to size in part so that it wouldn't tip the movie into R-rated territory.

During an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub, Calle was asked to dish about any noteworthy deleted sequences from "The Flash." Her answer is pretty intriguing for fans who wanted to see even more Supergirl, or who wish that the action in the movie was a little bit harder-hitting.

"The silo scene was a lot longer. I did a lot of stunts for that scene, and some I think were a little too rated R, and they ended up kind of bringing it in," Calle revealed. The scene in question sees Calle's Kara Zor-El being rescued from a remote Russian prison. While she is weak and her powers are depleted when Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) and company first find her, once she's taken outside and the sunlight hits her body, she regains her abilities and lays waste to the guards at the facility. It's certainly a cathartic scene, and one that might have been even more so had the movie not opted for a less restrictive rating.