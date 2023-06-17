The Flash's Sasha Calle Says R-Rated Moments Were Cut From Supergirl's Silo Scene
Contains spoilers for "The Flash"
"The Flash," the latest live-action superhero epic from DC Studios, probably was never intended to push the PG-13 envelope the way that some of the entries in the Snyderverse did. The MPAA bestowed it with its genre-typical rating for "sequences of violence and action, some strong language, and partial nudity," and that's what viewers can expect from "The Flash." But according to co-star Sasha Calle, who plays Kara Zor-El, better known as Supergirl, one of its central set pieces was originally longer and was cut down to size in part so that it wouldn't tip the movie into R-rated territory.
During an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub, Calle was asked to dish about any noteworthy deleted sequences from "The Flash." Her answer is pretty intriguing for fans who wanted to see even more Supergirl, or who wish that the action in the movie was a little bit harder-hitting.
"The silo scene was a lot longer. I did a lot of stunts for that scene, and some I think were a little too rated R, and they ended up kind of bringing it in," Calle revealed. The scene in question sees Calle's Kara Zor-El being rescued from a remote Russian prison. While she is weak and her powers are depleted when Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) and company first find her, once she's taken outside and the sunlight hits her body, she regains her abilities and lays waste to the guards at the facility. It's certainly a cathartic scene, and one that might have been even more so had the movie not opted for a less restrictive rating.
Calle wants to get her eyes on the deleted scenes
Sasha Calle didn't go into detail about what precisely made the deleted content too over-the-top for the theatrical version of "The Flash," but it can probably be assumed that it was too violent and featured Supergirl cracking the skulls of bad guys and performing other forms of grievous bodily harm. It might sound harsh, but it's a reality when you're dealing with superpowered conflict.
Calle doesn't seem to be too upset about some of her stuntwork getting cut from "The Flash," but you can detect a bit of wistfulness in her tone. "There's so many visual effects, but maybe one day I can ask [Andy Muschietti, director of 'The Flash'] to let me see them, because there were so many and as much as I love stunts, I would love to see the wholeness of those shots," she said.
This brings up an interesting question: Will we ever see the R-rated cut of "The Flash" with Supergirl's uncut takedown of her captors restored? In the days of extended director's cuts, Blu-ray special features, and flat-out leaks, it's fairly commonplace for deleted scenes to turn up eventually, especially for big blockbusters like "The Flash." In this case, though, it doesn't seem very likely. Calle's interview even implies this when she says that she's holding out hope that she'll one day be able to see the cut shots. If the star of the scenes in question isn't even sure if she'll get a look, it doesn't sound like the rest of us have much of a chance. And that's a shame because an R-rated cut of "The Flash" might actually be an improvement on the version that hit theaters.
Would an R-rated cut of The Flash be an improvement?
The R-rated violence that Sasha Calle said was cut out of "The Flash" in order to secure its PG-13 rating certainly wasn't the only material left on the proverbial cutting room floor in order to make the movie we know today.
This is all speculation, but perhaps the over-stuffed and occasionally muddy multiversal elements of "The Flash" would be a little clearer if it hadn't needed to be cut down to secure a PG-13 rating. Maybe with some more direct, hard-hitting violence, the film's weak final act would be more effective as well. Director Andy Muschietti has also already alluded to other deleted scenes during an interview with ReelBlend Podcast, so perhaps similar to Barry's alternate timeline rewrites, there's a universe in which some of the movie's restored content results in more enthusiastic reviews and a bigger box office outcome.
But short of a massive "Snyder Cut"-style reconstruction, the hypothetical R-rated version of "The Flash" will probably have to remain a product of an alternate timeline to everyone in this segment of the multiverse. As for Sasha Calle, we hope she'll get more opportunities to do stunts as Supergirl again in the DC Universe.