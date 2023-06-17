Your Flash Movie Theory Is Wrong - At Least For Now

This article contains spoilers for "The Flash"

Now that "The Flash" is finally out in theaters after years of languishing in development, one of the most popular fan theories regarding the film has been instantly disproven. Many fans expected the villain Eobard Thawne, aka Reverse-Flash, to rear his head, but they were, all of them, deceived.

Near the beginning of "The Flash," Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) is pushed out of the Speed Force by another speedster with purple energy signatures. This causes him to become stranded in a past, alternate-universe version of Earth in which the Justice League doesn't exist, leaving the planet vulnerable to General Zod's (Michael Shannon) invasion from "Man of Steel" since Superman (Henry Cavill) isn't there to stop him.

Brief hints of this rogue speedster were previously shown in trailers, leading many to speculate that he may be Reverse-Flash. But Reverse-Flash never makes an appearance. The gruesome creature hunting Barry when he enters the Speed Force turns out to be none other than an older version of the alternate, younger version of Barry.

During the climactic battle against Zod, as all hope seems lost, alternate Barry is convinced he can set things right if he keeps traveling back in time. But the more time travel attempts he makes, the more destruction occurs across the multiverse, as timelines collide and threaten to rip apart the fabric of spacetime. Moreover, alternate Barry keeps getting bits of metal and armor stuck to himself as he continues to travel back and forth through time, until eventually, he comes to resemble the monster seen near the front of the film.

But while fan predictions about the Reverse-Flash's appearance in "The Flash" turned out to be wrong, there's still much potential for the character to appear in future projects.