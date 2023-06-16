Captain Marvel's New Era Starts With Bold Costume Change
Contains spoilers for Captain Marvel #1
Captain Marvel's new era is about to begin with a major costume upgrade. Marvel Comics revealed Carol Danvers' new look, which she will wear in the upcoming relaunch of the "Captain Marvel" ongoing series. Alyssa Wong ("Deadpool") and Jan Bazaldua ("Miles Morales: Spider-Man") are taking over the adventures of the powerful Avenger, with Captain Marvel getting a gorgeous costume change.
Following Kelly Thomspon's ("Birds of Prey") 50-issue run on "Captain Marvel," which concluded with an oversized issue in June, the future of Carol's ongoing series was left up in the air. Legendary writer Ann Nonceti ("Daredevil) and Paolo Villanelli ("Star Wars: Bounty Hunters") are taking on the character next in the upcoming "Captain Marvel: Dark Tempest" miniseries from Marvel Comics. The comic will see the return of the villain Nitro with a new redesign for the modern age. Now, readers are finding out what's coming next for Captain Marvel in her monthly book, with a new comic adventure taking the hero in a new direction in the Marvel Universe.
Captain Marvel's updated look fits the character perfectly
In Marvel's announcement for "Captain Marvel" #1, they revealed the hero's new costume designed by Jen Bartel. The look keeps elements from Carol Danvers' iconic look designed by Jamie McKelvie, which has remained the gold standard for how the hero should look. Captain Marvel's new costume features a stunning jacket with her iconic logo on the back, gold gauntlets with a star emblem on her wrists, red fingerless gloves, and red and gold boots. The look is inspired by Bartel's own design for Carol that she will wear in the upcoming "Hellfire Gala." Marvel seemed to like the high-fashion look so much that they decided to use it as the basis for Captain Marvel's newest ensemble.
Like many of Jen Bartel's previous redesigns for Marvel and DC Comics, including her incredible "Women History Month Covers" for the House of Ideas as well as her redesigns of the Amazonians in "Immortal Wonder Woman," the artist has knocked the Captain Marvel design out of the park. It's not so drastic that the hero becomes unrecognizable, but it represents a nice change to usher in a new creative team and upcoming story arcs for Danvers. Writer Alyssa Wong said they were excited to be working on Carol's new stories and "can't wait" to add to her Marvel Comics story. Wong added that working with Jan Bazaldua on the project was an honor.
Captain Marvel will take on a major threat
Alyssa Wong and Jan Bazaldua's "Captain Marvel" run sees the hero taking on a threat described as an "overwhelming universal entity" who takes an interest in Carol Danvers after discovering she's the only person who might be able to stop them. Danvers will be trapped by the villain and work alongside an unnamed young ally to help take down the mysterious destructive force at hand. "Captain Marvel" will introduce new characters and villains, with Bazaldua telling Marvel.com she's excited to draw the hero's upcoming adventures and showcase her strength.
"Captain Marvel is one of my favorite female characters, that's why I'm very excited to draw her," Bazaldua added. "I have always seen her as a very self-confident woman with nothing she cannot face, and not just because she has superpowers, but because she has inner strength. That's what I really enjoy about her and why I really appreciate this opportunity!"
Stephen Segovia's ("Hellions") main cover for "Captain Marvel" #1 provides a closer look at Carol's sharp new redesign from Jen Bartel. Marvel Comics has also teased a yet-to-be-revealed foil variant from John Tyler Christopher that is described as a "negative space" cover.
Captain Marvel's new costume can be seen when her new era begins in "Captain Marvel" #1, which arrives in comic book stores on October 25.