Captain Marvel's New Era Starts With Bold Costume Change

Alyssa Wong and Jan Bazaldua's "Captain Marvel" run sees the hero taking on a threat described as an "overwhelming universal entity" who takes an interest in Carol Danvers after discovering she's the only person who might be able to stop them. Danvers will be trapped by the villain and work alongside an unnamed young ally to help take down the mysterious destructive force at hand. "Captain Marvel" will introduce new characters and villains, with Bazaldua telling Marvel.com she's excited to draw the hero's upcoming adventures and showcase her strength.

"Captain Marvel is one of my favorite female characters, that's why I'm very excited to draw her," Bazaldua added. "I have always seen her as a very self-confident woman with nothing she cannot face, and not just because she has superpowers, but because she has inner strength. That's what I really enjoy about her and why I really appreciate this opportunity!"

Stephen Segovia's ("Hellions") main cover for "Captain Marvel" #1 provides a closer look at Carol's sharp new redesign from Jen Bartel. Marvel Comics has also teased a yet-to-be-revealed foil variant from John Tyler Christopher that is described as a "negative space" cover.

Marvel Comics

Captain Marvel's new costume can be seen when her new era begins in "Captain Marvel" #1, which arrives in comic book stores on October 25.