Spider-Man, Moon Knight, Thor Among Heroes Getting High-Fashion Looks For X-Men Hellfire Gala

Contains potential spoilers for "X-Men: Hellfire Gala" 2023 #1 from Marvel Comics

The X-Men's Hellfire Gala is coming to the pages of Marvel Comics soon, as the night of high-fashion returns in 2023.

In 2021, Marvel's mutants opened the doors to their paradise of Krakoa for an extravagant party celebrating mutant culture and their achievements. The star-studded event has seen A-List heroes from Captain America, Spider-Man, and Iron Man, along with real-life celebrities, including Enimem, Conan O'Brien, and Kevin Feige himself, all travel to the well-guarded island that's been the home of the X-Men since the "Dawn of X" launch. The X-Men and company trade in their usual looks for more chic costumes at the gala.

The X-Men's Hellfire Gala has also set up key future storylines for the X-Men. The first event featured the death of the Scarlet Witch and the subsequent "Trial of Magneto." The gala also has been the place where the newest iterations of the main X-Men team have been unveiled. But the most fun aspect of the Hellfire Gala is the costume designs given to the heroes and villains arriving at Krakoa, as some of Marvel's top artists have provided elaborate new costumes and looks. Marvel Comics just revealed a handful of variant covers featuring the new unique ensembles that will debut in the 2023 event, and they are spectacular.