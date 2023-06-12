DC's New Birds Of Prey Are Flying Your Way Soon

The Birds of Prey are back in the DC Universe with Kelly Thompson, Leonardo Romero, Jordie Bellaire, and Clayton Cowles launching an ongoing series starring a new version of the iconic superteam. As part of the "Dawn of DC" initiative, the new Birds of Prey features an impressive cast of characters, including Black Canary, Big Barda, Harley Quinn, Cassandra Cain's Batgirl, and Zealot.

The Birds of Prey first debuted in "Showcase '96" #3, featuring several female superheroes fighting all types of threats in the DC Universe, with Black Canary and Barbara Gordon's Oracle leading the charge. While the team was initially written by Chuck Dixon, the team really blossomed when Gail Simone (and artist Ed Benes) took over the title in "Birds of Prey" #68. Simone, who worked with artists such as Joe Bennett, Nicola Scott, and Pablo Siquiera in her 50+ issues of the series, made a kickass book starring a constantly rotating group of characters. Throughout its run, the team featured a revolving door of heroes. Everyone from Lady Blackhawk, Huntress, Lady Shiva, and Gypsy, to original characters co-created by Simone, including Sin, a female version of Judomaster, and Misfit, were a part of the team at some point.

Now, the newest "Birds of Prey" are about to form — with some very familiar faces joining the team.