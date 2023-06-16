Cobweb - Everything You Need To Know

The summer movie season is in full swing. And even amongst the bevy of big-budget blockbusters and anticipated releases, there is still plenty of room for chills and thrills. Thankfully for horror fans, there's no shortage of spine-tingling offerings this season. From horror comedies, such as "The Blackening" and "Haunted Mansion," to more straightforward ventures like "Insidious: The Red Door" and "Sympathy for the Devil," the genre seems to be in good hands. Amongst the releases with the most potential is the upcoming horror flick, "Cobweb."

The film's top-notch cast, promising director, and unique team of producers are sure to elevate its already ominous premise that centers on a young boy uncovering some sinister secrets that his parents have been hiding from him. As the first trailer for the original horror film has recently been released by Lionsgate, we finally have our first peek into what the film has to offer. With that, it's time we dive into everything we know so far about "Cobweb."