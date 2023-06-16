The Extraction 2 Kill That Will Make All Gymheads Cringe
Contains spoilers for "Extraction 2"
Netflix has a genuine action franchise on its hands with the "Extraction" series. Chris Hemsworth proves he doesn't need to be a god of thunder to kick butt, and he gets plenty of opportunities in "Extraction 2," which came out on Netflix on June 16, to show he has some moves. Slick CGI is traded in for good, old-fashioned fight choreography, and there are ample kills on par with what one might see in "The Raid."
Different kills may impact viewers in various ways, but it'd be hard for anybody not to at least wince a little for one kill that takes place at around the 1:18:28 mark in the film. During this sequence, Tyler Rake (Hemsworth) takes on enemy combatants through a skyscraper facility, and over the course of the fight, they wind up in a gym. Tyler gets one of the bad guys in the seated area of a leg press machine, noteworthy for having hundreds of pounds of weights attached to it. Tyler kicks the release, sending the leg press plate and all the weight crashing onto the enemy's skull.
"Extraction 2" features insane stunts and kills, but for anyone who regularly uses such weight machines at the gym, there's little doubt that moment would make them cringe.
Extraction 2 offers a good reason to discuss leg press safety
"Extraction" and "Extraction 2" have pulled in viewers with flashy stunts and extravagant set designs. Given the popularity of the series, "Extraction 3" seems increasingly likely, and if the kills in "Extraction 2" are any indication, things will only get amplified further in future installments. But that leg press scene may just end up being a highlight of the series when all is said and done.
And hopefully, it's a wake-up call for frequent gym patrons that even if you don't have to worry about Tyler Rake coming after you, there's a proper way to use all of this equipment. It's incredibly easy to injure yourself on these machines, especially a leg press. One man learned this the hard way when his left leg snapped backward when using a fully loaded leg press machine. His story was published by Men's Health, but the video was eventually taken down for what should be obvious reasons.
That story and the "Extraction 2" gym scene are more than enough reasons to learn how to use a leg press properly. The first order of business is that most people benefit from less weight. You can use a greater range of motion that utilizes more muscle, especially the hamstrings and glutes. And, of course, if you ever find yourself in a fight with Tyler Rake, it'd be best to do so away from heavy weights. "Extraction 2" is now available on Netflix.