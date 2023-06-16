The Extraction 2 Kill That Will Make All Gymheads Cringe

Contains spoilers for "Extraction 2"

Netflix has a genuine action franchise on its hands with the "Extraction" series. Chris Hemsworth proves he doesn't need to be a god of thunder to kick butt, and he gets plenty of opportunities in "Extraction 2," which came out on Netflix on June 16, to show he has some moves. Slick CGI is traded in for good, old-fashioned fight choreography, and there are ample kills on par with what one might see in "The Raid."

Different kills may impact viewers in various ways, but it'd be hard for anybody not to at least wince a little for one kill that takes place at around the 1:18:28 mark in the film. During this sequence, Tyler Rake (Hemsworth) takes on enemy combatants through a skyscraper facility, and over the course of the fight, they wind up in a gym. Tyler gets one of the bad guys in the seated area of a leg press machine, noteworthy for having hundreds of pounds of weights attached to it. Tyler kicks the release, sending the leg press plate and all the weight crashing onto the enemy's skull.

"Extraction 2" features insane stunts and kills, but for anyone who regularly uses such weight machines at the gym, there's little doubt that moment would make them cringe.