How Extraction 2 All But Guarantees More Tyler Rake Death-Defying Action Is Coming

Contains spoilers for "Extraction 2"

"Extraction 2" hits Netflix this week, continuing Tyler Rake's (Chris Hemsworth) death-defying, action-packed mercenary rampage. The first film was a massive success for Netflix, so it's no surprise the streamer would bring Rake back from the brink of death for a sequel. However, while the first film gave audiences a very ambiguous ending, "Extraction 2" all but ends with the promise of another adventure.

Following Rake and Nik's (Golshifteh Farahani) imprisonment after the prison rescue mission, the duo travel to a mountainous area where Idris Elba's mysterious unnamed character meets them again. Despite demanding Rake not get caught at the beginning of the movie, he promises to free the mercenary and Nik from prison as long as they complete another job for him and his even-more-mysterious boss. Elba's character doesn't reveal either his or his boss' name, but the screen cuts to black just as Rake and Nik give each other a "let's do this, I guess" look.

While "Extraction 2" still ends on an ambiguous note similar to the first one, the sequel's ending makes it much more apparent that another movie is on the way. Both "Extraction" films were based on a graphic novel, but the sequel surpassed the source material, taking the franchise into uncharted territory. If "Extraction 3" happens, the series will continue paving a new trail.