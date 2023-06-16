How Extraction 2 All But Guarantees More Tyler Rake Death-Defying Action Is Coming
Contains spoilers for "Extraction 2"
"Extraction 2" hits Netflix this week, continuing Tyler Rake's (Chris Hemsworth) death-defying, action-packed mercenary rampage. The first film was a massive success for Netflix, so it's no surprise the streamer would bring Rake back from the brink of death for a sequel. However, while the first film gave audiences a very ambiguous ending, "Extraction 2" all but ends with the promise of another adventure.
Following Rake and Nik's (Golshifteh Farahani) imprisonment after the prison rescue mission, the duo travel to a mountainous area where Idris Elba's mysterious unnamed character meets them again. Despite demanding Rake not get caught at the beginning of the movie, he promises to free the mercenary and Nik from prison as long as they complete another job for him and his even-more-mysterious boss. Elba's character doesn't reveal either his or his boss' name, but the screen cuts to black just as Rake and Nik give each other a "let's do this, I guess" look.
While "Extraction 2" still ends on an ambiguous note similar to the first one, the sequel's ending makes it much more apparent that another movie is on the way. Both "Extraction" films were based on a graphic novel, but the sequel surpassed the source material, taking the franchise into uncharted territory. If "Extraction 3" happens, the series will continue paving a new trail.
Extraction 3 looks pretty likely
Although "Extraction 2" just hit Netflix, fans will quickly turn to a potential "Extraction 3" after watching Chris Hemsworth's latest action-packed mission. Neither Netflix nor anyone involved has confirmed a third movie, but no one's writing off the possibility of one happening.
During an interview with Collider, "Extraction 2" writer, producer, and co-writer of the original graphic novel Joe Russo teased there are plenty more stories for them to tell. "I mean, you never want to anticipate the audience's response, but there's certainly room for an 'Extraction 3,'" he said. "There are some surprises in 'Extraction 2' that could open up the world of 'Extraction,' on top of which, I think Sam Hargrave did an incredible job with this film, and I think that he has topped the first one." While Russo played coy at the time, we now know that the "surprises" he teased regard Idris Elba's not-so-surprising appearance and the mystery surrounding his character.
Hemsworth and Hargrave also commented on a potential threequel, stating their love for the "Extraction" franchise, and that if the fans want them, they'll be back in a heartbeat. Hemsworth told Total Film he's just happy to have something non-Marvel that has gained a following, while Hargrave, similar to Russo, noted "Extraction" has plenty of room to grow and expand, but it all depends on how audiences react.