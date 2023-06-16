The Extraction Sequel Is Netflix's Answer To The Raid 2

The highlight of "Extraction 2" is the mesmerizing 21-minute action sequence that begins with Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) embarking on a daring prison escape, and ends with him laying waste to some goons on a train. It's an ambitious setpiece that deserves praise for its originality, but echoes of "The Raid 2" are present throughout.

"The Raid 2" also boasts a memorable prison riot for the ages. The sequence sees the protagonist, Yuda (Iko Uwais), brutalize his way through swarms of vicious inmates and guards using a combination of martial arts and weapons. In both movies, the filmmakers incorporate a handheld camera style that takes the viewer into the heart of the penitentiary, and the visuals are gritty, grey, and bleak. Furthermore, their respective protagonists integrate weapons into their martial arts routines.

Following the prison escape in "Extraction 2," Tyler and his allies get into a vehicle and make their getaway, which leads to a pulse-pounding car chase as they try to evade bikers. "The Raid 2" also contains an epic car chase sequence that sees Yuda forced to fight for his survival inside a speeding automobile. "Extraction 2" is similar in terms of visceral vehicular carnage and capturing the action's breakneck speed.

Finally, both movies also boast some amazing train sequences. In "The Raid 2," an assassin named Hammer Girl (Julie Estelle) smashes her way through gangsters with the instrument she's named after. "Extraction 2," meanwhile, throws firearms and helicopters into the mix instead of hammers, but the sequence wouldn't feel out of place in Gareth Evans' Indonesian action classic.