The Extraction Sequel Is Netflix's Answer To The Raid 2
Contains spoilers for "Extraction 2"
Mainstream American action movies are often criticized for being too basic when it comes to the visceral carnage that fans of high-octane carnage want to see. However, Netflix's "Extraction" franchise is proving that viewpoint wrong as the action sequences are stylish, punishing, and shown in all of their grisly glory. It's clear that director Sam Hargrave and his team are inspired by great action cinema, and this explains why some scenes in "Extraction 2" are reminiscent of an Indonesian action classic.
Gareth Evans' "The Raid" movies are two of the best action films of all time. They pride themselves on showcasing pure unadulterated mayhem, offering exhilarating martial arts, intense shootouts, and heaps of bloody carnage. "Extraction 2" has all of these things as well, but it's by no means a copycat movie. That being said, there are some scenes in the "Extraction" sequel that might make action fans think about Evans' movies, especially "The Raid 2."
Extraction 2's one-shot sequence echoes The Raid 2's best moments
The highlight of "Extraction 2" is the mesmerizing 21-minute action sequence that begins with Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) embarking on a daring prison escape, and ends with him laying waste to some goons on a train. It's an ambitious setpiece that deserves praise for its originality, but echoes of "The Raid 2" are present throughout.
"The Raid 2" also boasts a memorable prison riot for the ages. The sequence sees the protagonist, Yuda (Iko Uwais), brutalize his way through swarms of vicious inmates and guards using a combination of martial arts and weapons. In both movies, the filmmakers incorporate a handheld camera style that takes the viewer into the heart of the penitentiary, and the visuals are gritty, grey, and bleak. Furthermore, their respective protagonists integrate weapons into their martial arts routines.
Following the prison escape in "Extraction 2," Tyler and his allies get into a vehicle and make their getaway, which leads to a pulse-pounding car chase as they try to evade bikers. "The Raid 2" also contains an epic car chase sequence that sees Yuda forced to fight for his survival inside a speeding automobile. "Extraction 2" is similar in terms of visceral vehicular carnage and capturing the action's breakneck speed.
Finally, both movies also boast some amazing train sequences. In "The Raid 2," an assassin named Hammer Girl (Julie Estelle) smashes her way through gangsters with the instrument she's named after. "Extraction 2," meanwhile, throws firearms and helicopters into the mix instead of hammers, but the sequence wouldn't feel out of place in Gareth Evans' Indonesian action classic.