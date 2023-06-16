The Flash: Who Dies And Who Lives In James Gunn's New Movie?

In a shocking turn of events, the title character of a superhero movie didn't die! Coming up next time, we'll get to the bottom of whether or not water is still wet!

In all seriousness, maybe there was a slight chance that Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) wouldn't make it to the end of his first solo film. After all, this is technically Barry's fourth appearance in the DC Universe (fifth, if you count "Zack Snyder's Justice League"), so it wouldn't be as though they were killing him before he got to stretch his legs. He's also unfortunately and near-inseparably tied to a continuity in desperate need of a drastic overhaul, as well as an actor whose actions have placed them in understandably poor standing with fans. If you were going into "The Flash" thinking — or perhaps even hoping — that it would be the end of Miller's time in tights, you wouldn't be completely out of line.

Yet, you would still be very wrong. Barry not only survives the events of "The Flash," but emerges as a central figure in the DC Universe. Whether or not this film will fit into James Gunn's rebooted cinematic universe remains to be seen, though if it does, it's hard to imagine just brushing this character aside after such a heroic ending.