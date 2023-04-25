Ezra Miller's Barry Allen Could Still Have A Future In The DCU

Following the disastrous release of "Black Adam," Warner Bros. Discovery has regrouped and is prepared to bring audiences another DC Comics-based offering. This time around it's "The Flash," which sees Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) effectively wreck the multiverse in the process of trying to fix his past. Given Miller's well-documented legal troubles over the past year as well as James Gunn and Peter Safran's revision of the DC film and TV slate, it's logical to assume fans will never see this version of the Scarlet Speedster again. Although, that might not be the case.

At the 2023 CinemaCon event, "Flash" director Andy Muschietti and producer Barbara Muschietti took audience questions after a screening of the film. According to Jenna Busch of /Film, they explained that there's potential for a follow-up to "The Flash" should the movie perform well, though they're not sure what Gunn and Safran have in mind for the future of the DC Universe — formerly known as the DC Extended Universe. One would have to imagine that should such a project become a reality, Miller would once again don the Flash suit for the project.

Narratively, if the DC franchise is up for a reboot, how would Miller's Flash even exist in the new timeline? Given Gunn and Safran's plan, it's not as far-fetched as one might think.