Peacemaker: James Gunn Assures Fans Season 2 Is Still Happening (But Not Before Superman: Legacy)

"Peacemaker" fans are going to have to stay cool, calm, and collected for a bit longer. While James Gunn assures fans that the show will be back, he's got another super-sized project to tackle first.

Recently appearing on the "Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum" podcast, Gunn immediately replied to Rosenbaum's query about whether or not the show has a future. "Peacemaker's coming back right after 'Superman.' That's my next thing," Gunn said. The director added that he plans to quickly go from shooting his upcoming Superman film to the next segment of the off-kilter antihero's saga. Gunn then explained that "Waller," his Max miniseries and a "Peacemaker" spin-off centered around Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), will be next on his docket after the second round of "Peacemaker" episodes. But there's a bit of bad news on the horizon for DC film fans; Gunn said there are no plans for him to direct "Suicide Squad 2" after "Waller" is complete.

Patience will be quite a virtue for those wanting to find out how things turn out for Christopher Smith (John Cena) and his team. Viewers likely won't get to enjoy his antics until sometime in late 2025 at the earliest, with 2026 looking more probable as "Superman: Legacy" is set to hit theatres on July 11, 2025.