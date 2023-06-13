Peacemaker: James Gunn Assures Fans Season 2 Is Still Happening (But Not Before Superman: Legacy)
"Peacemaker" fans are going to have to stay cool, calm, and collected for a bit longer. While James Gunn assures fans that the show will be back, he's got another super-sized project to tackle first.
Recently appearing on the "Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum" podcast, Gunn immediately replied to Rosenbaum's query about whether or not the show has a future. "Peacemaker's coming back right after 'Superman.' That's my next thing," Gunn said. The director added that he plans to quickly go from shooting his upcoming Superman film to the next segment of the off-kilter antihero's saga. Gunn then explained that "Waller," his Max miniseries and a "Peacemaker" spin-off centered around Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), will be next on his docket after the second round of "Peacemaker" episodes. But there's a bit of bad news on the horizon for DC film fans; Gunn said there are no plans for him to direct "Suicide Squad 2" after "Waller" is complete.
Patience will be quite a virtue for those wanting to find out how things turn out for Christopher Smith (John Cena) and his team. Viewers likely won't get to enjoy his antics until sometime in late 2025 at the earliest, with 2026 looking more probable as "Superman: Legacy" is set to hit theatres on July 11, 2025.
The second season of Peacemaker was greenlit over a year ago
The second season of "Peacemaker" was announced in February 2022, eight months before James Gunn and Peter Safran became co-CEOS and chairmen of DC Studios. The promotion put Gunn's upcoming projects on hold, and "Peacemaker" was placed on the back burner while he spun plans for DC's upcoming slate of projects and selected his directorial projects, with the studio's first slate of releases announced in January 2023.
When things pick back up, Gunn will have some mighty cliffhangers to resolve. We last left Task Force X in a state of joyful chaos. The team won the day thanks to the toughness of Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks) and the resilience of Agent Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), and Vigilante (Freddie Stroma). They have destroyed the Cow, extinguishing the portal between Earth and the Butterflies' home planet. That ends the Butterflies' plan to colonize Earth in the hope of saving it from an abominable fate such as the one their own planet went through.
Yet Peacemaker has finally redeemed himself in the eyes of his team. At the same time, Leota gains enough confidence to expose her mother's role in Project Butterfly and the formation of the Suicide Squad to the press. The team goes their separate ways, with Judomaster (Nhut Le) stumbling on the slaughtered Butterflies. The possibility of revenge hangs heavily in the air, and fans can expect "Peacemaker" Season 2 to deliver on it.