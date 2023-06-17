Whatever Happened To Hannah Simone?

London-born actor Hannah Simone is truly a citizen of the world. Raised primarily in Canada, Simone spent her adolescent years traveling the globe from Cyprus to India. As a teenager she worked as a model, and after returning to Canada to study at the University of British Columbia, she spent several years as a VJ on the Canadian pop culture network MuchMusic. During this time Simone landed small parts on various television shows — she played a character credited as "Sexy Girl" on two different episodes of the Ving Rhames-led "Kojak" reboot in 2005 — but her big break as an actor came a few years later in 2011 when she was cast in Fox sitcom "New Girl."

Created by Elizabeth Meriwether and starring Zooey Deschanel as a quirky young woman sharing a Los Angeles apartment with three goofball dudes, "New Girl" was one of the great hang-out shows of the 21st century, thanks in large part to its endlessly charming cast, including Jake Johnson, Lamorne Morris, and Damon Wayans Jr. As fashion model Cece, best friend to Deschanel's Jess Day, Simone is originally set apart (and living apart) from the rest of the ensemble, but soon enough becomes one of the guys thanks to her on-and-off romance with persnickety roommate Schmidt (Max Greenfield). The show lasted for six full seasons followed by a shortened Season 7 in 2018, after which Simone was largely absent from television screens for several years. In 2023 she returned to network television on the ABC supernatural sitcom "Not Dead Yet." Let's take a look at what Simone has been up to since the end of "New Girl."