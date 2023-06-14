Secret Invasion Is An Attempt For A Darker And Grittier MCU Spy Show
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has had a clear formula since its beginning in 2008. While there are a few exceptions, the films are largely lighthearted and full of quippy humor that makes the films fun and exciting for the whole family. "Secret Invasion" seems to be turning that theme on its head as Kevin Feige answered a question about what the show was tasked with in the larger MCU.
"There are story points that people will see over the course of the series, obviously," the Marvel Studios president answered. "It really was Jonathan (Schwartz) who came into my office years ago when we were deciding what shows to do on Disney+. And he came in with the idea to translate the great 'Secret Invasion' storyline from the comics in a darker, grittier spy show. Which we hadn't done."
He went on to say they touched on the genre back in "Captain America: Winter Soldier" but that they hadn't done in a long time. It makes sense that the series would touch on the darker side of the spy genre since it is about the world's greatest superspy. While it has been a decade since fans saw the darker, grittier spy version of what the MCU could be, this series may be coming at a perfect time to revitalize the formula that may not be working as well as it used to.
Secret Invasion could ground the bloated MCU
The interviewer continues to ask the panel about the show's tone, commenting that there are a lot of comparisons to Captain America's second outing. The darker, grittier spy film that it turned out to be is one of the more beloved films in the MCU, and this tone seemed to be trying to recapture that same feel. Director Ali Selim ("Manhunt," "Criminal Minds") answered the question.
"I think it's a very human show; it is the Nick Fury story," he began. "He is a human, he has his own version of superpowers, but they're not like superhero superpowers. It's a story of him putting his feet back on the ground once again after some time. And I like that. I like human stories that come from the heart and are human-scaled and reach for a universal appeal, rather than the reverse of that."
In many ways, the storyline's tone could very well be a metaphor for the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole. At its heart, the franchise is about humans. A story of a billionaire's attack of conscience pulling to the ultimate sacrifice. The story of a frail man from Brooklyn who wanted nothing but to serve, becoming the worthy holder of one of the galaxy's greatest weapons. Over the years, the scale of the MCU has gotten bigger and bigger, higher and higher off the ground. A story that pulls Nick Fury back and puts his feet on the ground could very well do the same for the MCU as a whole.
A personal story against a worthy adversary
Director Selim went on to talk about the Nick Fury story when he revealed that, at some point, he realizes this is a very personal battle. One that he echos in the trailers and confirms when he says that he must fight it alone. Selim compares the character to a kind of John Wayne, standing up to the rebel Skrulls on his own. As a character that plays everything close to the vest, this is an angle of the character that makes sense.
He then explains that the ramifications would be felt throughout the franchise. This means that Kingsley Ben-Adir's introduction as the villain Gravik is a significant moment for the franchise. While the comparisons between "Secret Invasion" and "Captain America: Winter Soldier" are focused on the tone and the spy-thriller genre of them both, the widespread ramifications could also be another parallel. The latter saw the fall of S.H.I.E.L.D., the organization supposed to protect us from the very people that had infiltrated it. The former may be setting us up to feel a new level of fear and paranoia throughout every project.
"Secret Invasion" is primed to give us many things to look forward to. Not the least of which is the return of a more grounded, real-world, Earth-set MCU that is easier to relate to than the films of late. "Winter Soldier" gave us the Jason Bourne treatment, a spy thriller focusing on chasing a man without a memory. "Secret Invasion" looks to give us a similar treatment, with Sam Jackson as a modern-day "Duke."