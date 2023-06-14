Secret Invasion Is An Attempt For A Darker And Grittier MCU Spy Show

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has had a clear formula since its beginning in 2008. While there are a few exceptions, the films are largely lighthearted and full of quippy humor that makes the films fun and exciting for the whole family. "Secret Invasion" seems to be turning that theme on its head as Kevin Feige answered a question about what the show was tasked with in the larger MCU.

"There are story points that people will see over the course of the series, obviously," the Marvel Studios president answered. "It really was Jonathan (Schwartz) who came into my office years ago when we were deciding what shows to do on Disney+. And he came in with the idea to translate the great 'Secret Invasion' storyline from the comics in a darker, grittier spy show. Which we hadn't done."

He went on to say they touched on the genre back in "Captain America: Winter Soldier" but that they hadn't done in a long time. It makes sense that the series would touch on the darker side of the spy genre since it is about the world's greatest superspy. While it has been a decade since fans saw the darker, grittier spy version of what the MCU could be, this series may be coming at a perfect time to revitalize the formula that may not be working as well as it used to.