Kevin Feige Sees A Future For The MCU In Genre Experimentation

Marvel Studios is just a few short weeks away from the highly-anticipated release of "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," kicking off the MCU's Phase 5 and bringing the villain of the Multiverse Saga, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), to the big screen.

While Marvel fans can't wait to see what's in store for Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) as he seemingly takes on an a character who will out-villain Josh Brolin in the MCU, no one expects the studio to massively divert from its tried-and-true formula. Even with two trailers, "Quantumania" is shrouded in the typical Marvel Studios secrecy, but audiences know what they're getting into when they sit down to watch Ant-Man's next and potentially last – twitter is certain Scott Lang is dying – adventure thanks to the aforementioned, beloved formula.

Now, one can argue that with Marvel Studios' expansion into Disney+, it has become more willing to explore other avenues of storytelling. "WandaVision" is the best example of expanding the MCU to different genres. It changed things up, forgoing the typical action-oriented route for a sitcom-style mystery. With that in mind, audiences have yet to get that genre exploration on the big screen. According to Feige, however, that could be in the MCU's future.