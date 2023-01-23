Kevin Feige Sees A Future For The MCU In Genre Experimentation
Marvel Studios is just a few short weeks away from the highly-anticipated release of "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," kicking off the MCU's Phase 5 and bringing the villain of the Multiverse Saga, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), to the big screen.
While Marvel fans can't wait to see what's in store for Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) as he seemingly takes on an a character who will out-villain Josh Brolin in the MCU, no one expects the studio to massively divert from its tried-and-true formula. Even with two trailers, "Quantumania" is shrouded in the typical Marvel Studios secrecy, but audiences know what they're getting into when they sit down to watch Ant-Man's next and potentially last – twitter is certain Scott Lang is dying – adventure thanks to the aforementioned, beloved formula.
Now, one can argue that with Marvel Studios' expansion into Disney+, it has become more willing to explore other avenues of storytelling. "WandaVision" is the best example of expanding the MCU to different genres. It changed things up, forgoing the typical action-oriented route for a sitcom-style mystery. With that in mind, audiences have yet to get that genre exploration on the big screen. According to Feige, however, that could be in the MCU's future.
Marvel Studios is certainly open to making different kinds of movies
Kevin Feige recently appeared on "The Movie Business Podcast," hosted by Jason E. Squire. The two talked about his journey molding the Marvel Cinematic Universe into one of the biggest franchises in film history and where it can go from here. When asked the age-old question regarding "superhero fatigue," Feige responded, stating he doesn't think moviegoers will ever get tired of superhero movies. In his eyes, the MCU is like any other novel-turned-movie, except it has an immense catalog of stories at its fingertips, which can be adapted into whatever kind of movie the studio wants.
"There's 80 years of the most interesting, emotional, groundbreaking stories that have been told in the Marvel comics, and it is our great privilege to be able to take what we have and adapt them," Feige told the podcast. "Another way to do that is adapting them into different genres and what types of movies we want to make." With so much to pull from, Feige and the filmmakers behind the MCU can tell any engaging story, but there are two requirements Feige alluded to. "The Marvel Studios logo above the title and a seed of an idea from our publishing history."
Feige's comments tease an exciting future for the MCU as he admits that the studio wants to explore different genres on the big screen. It'll be interesting to see how Feige and company manifest any potential genre exploration in live-action, but, as he said, there are more than enough comic books to take inspiration from.