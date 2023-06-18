How Guillermo Del Toro Knew Hellboy 2 Wouldn't Last Long In The Box Office

Summer movie season generally means a crowded schedule of releases vying for box office glory, and unfortunately for Guillermo del Toro, his second film in a comic franchise came up on the losing end after it was released in 2008.

In 2020, del Toro lamented in a series of tweets how "Hellboy II: The Golden Army" — featuring the return of Ron Perlman as Big Red — had all but a week after opening on July 11, 2008, to make a dent in the box office before the release of Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight," which was released on July 18. While "Hellboy II" scored a solid $34.5 million opening weekend, del Toro recalled how he saw the writing on the wall for the future of the franchise while the film was in production.

"The tragic fact is that in the middle of the shoot in Hungary, I got a call. The studio was going to move the release date. They were going to launch it against Nolan's 'The Dark Knight,'" del Toro wrote in the tweet. "Right then and there (in that very phone call) I said, 'Let's not bother then ... We will sink second weekend.'"

The director added in the string of tweets that "he was talked off the ledge" about the dim prospects for the film, but the inevitable happened as soon as "Hellboy II" premiered.

"We went through it all and opened very, very well in our first weekend," del Toro posted, "but then — as soon as 'The Dark Knight' tickets went on pre-sale — the bottom dropped out. It took all the oxygen out of the room."