Hellboy Reboot On The Way With A Script Co-Written By Comic Creator Mike Mignola

Mike Mignola's involvement in "Hellboy: The Crooked Man" is a big sign that this version of Hellboy will hew closer to how the character is portrayed in the original comic book source material. That's confirmed by a press statement from Jeffrey Greenstein, president of Millennium Media, which bought the rights to Hellboy back in 2018 to make the ill-fated David Harbour "Hellboy" film.

"'The Crooked Man' is a departure from all previous Hellboy films where Mike Mignola and the creator of the comics will finally shepherd an authentic version of his stories and characters in film form," said Greenstein in a statement to Deadline. He also promises that "The Crooked Man" will be the first in a series, although that, as always, will depend on this film's actual commercial performance.

In the comics, The Crooked Man is an 18th-century scoundrel who is hanged for his crimes and eventually becomes the resident Devil of the 1950s Appalachian community where the story is set, and where his run-in with Hellboy occurs.

With production set to begin soon, you can expect more news, particularly regarding casting, to be reported in the near future. But for now, this seems like a mostly positive development for fans hoping to see a more comics-authentic version of Hellboy brought to the screen.