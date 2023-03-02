The Hellboy Reboot Has Already Found Its Lead In Deadpool 2's Jack Kesy

Plans for the upcoming live-action reboot of "Hellboy" were only just announced several weeks ago, but the production has already confirmed the casting for the movie's lead.

Despite director Neil Marshall spearheading a "Hellboy" reboot movie in 2019, the franchise was confirmed in February to be undergoing yet another overhaul for its next cinematic adaptation. Rather than sporting the "Hellboy" branding, this new movie is simply titled "The Crooked Man" (not to be confused with James Wan's aborted "The Conjuring" spin-off) and will focus on a younger Hellboy's battle against the titular villain from the original comics. "Hellboy" creator Mike Mignola is co-writing the script for the new movie.

While both Ron Perlman and David Harbour have fronted previous "Hellboy" productions as the red-hued demonic investigator, "The Crooked Man" is starting completely fresh on the casting front. Most of the major players who will feature in the movie are yet to be revealed. However, the lead actor has been announced, and it's someone who's no stranger to appearing in comic book films. As it turns out, "Deadpool 2" star Jack Kesy has signed on as the new Hellboy.