Did Thor: Ragnarok Cut An Awkward 'Tentacle Party' Love Scene For Being Indecent?

"Thor: Ragnarok" was a breath of fresh air for the Marvel Cinematic Universe when it was released in 2017. Combining action-thriller elements with oddball comedy, the film revitalized Chris Hemsworth's Thor and introduced New Zealand indie filmmaker Taika Waititi to a global audience. "Ragnarok" changed the MCU in a number of ways and was highly praised for its sharp blend of wit and emotion, showcasing Waititi's ability to shift seamlessly from juvenile gags to heartfelt storytelling, often within the same scene. But there was one scene that swung a bit too far in the former direction, and it ultimately had to be cut, leaving some to wonder if it had crossed the line of indecency for Marvel.

The scene in question has Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum) getting hot and heavy with some tentacles while Thor and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) watch. After stealing Grandmaster's spaceship for their grand escape, Thor is flipping through channels on a holographic projector, but every channel is just Grandmaster doing a weird little dance. This is the ship he hosts orgies on, after all. But finally, Thor stops on a video of Grandmaster doing a seductive dance with two enormous tentacles. Bruce comes in, eating a bowl of what looks like noodles, only to reach the head of the squirmy, worm-like creature he's been munching on.

At first blush, it seems like the scene was cut because it was a bit too lewd for a Marvel movie. But as it turns out, this is likely not the case.