Lord Of The Rings Co-Writer Philippa Boyens Recruited Miranda Otto For The War Of The Rohirrim

In June of 2021, Warner Bros announced that they would be trying a first when it comes to cinematic Middle-earth adaptations. The studio declared that it would be releasing a full-length anime feature in the spring of 2024 called "The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim." While Tolkien's epic trilogy has already been adapted in both animated and live-action form, an anime movie will stretch the creative aspect of Middle-earth adaptations to new limits.

As if to balance out the novelty, a year later it was also announced that Miranda Otto would be reprising her role as the shieldmaiden Éowyn. Since her character is a mere mortal in a venerable world filled with immortal souls, the plan, per the initial report, is to have an older Éowyn narrate the story, which will follow an epic event in Rohan's history that leads to the fortress of Helm's Deep getting its name.

While the return of one of Peter Jackson's Middle-earth actors to the silver screen is welcome news, no one knew how or why Otto had agreed to the arrangement — until now. In a recent interview with Express, the 55-year-old Australian actress explained that "it was Philippa Boyens who got in touch with me about doing it, who was one of the writers for the original movies."

Boyens was one of the key writers for Peter Jackson's trilogy and remains a widely respected writer in Tolkien fandom. She is also involved in Warner Bros.' "The War of the Rohirrim" as an executive producer, which is exciting news for Tolkien fans all on its own. The fact that Boyens is also actively recruiting original actors from Jackson's trilogy makes both her current film and any future Middle-earth projects she might work on that much more exciting.