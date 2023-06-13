And Just Like That: Kristin Davis Shrugs Off The Kim Cattrall Controversy

The second season of the "Sex and the City" reboot and sequel, "...And Just Like That," hits the small screen in just a few weeks, and yet another cast member is weighing in on the Kim Cattrall of it all. This time, it's Kristin Davis, who plays Charlotte York-Goldenblatt on both series.

Speaking to The Telegraph about the show's upcoming return, Davis was asked to talk about the Cattrall drama, and she was very blunt about the entire issue. "You have to respect people's wishes," Davis told the outlet. "I'm not gonna waste energy on it. I can't change anybody. I do understand fans' feelings — that they're upset... I wish I could fix it, but I can't. It's not in my power."

This feels like a very Charlotte response, and in any case, though Cattrall is set to return as her iconic character Samantha Jones in a very short cameo, it's been reported that she managed to film her cameo without interacting with Davis, her former co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Sarah Jessica Parker, or the showrunner, Michael Patrick King. Naturally, the leading ladies have been asked about Cattrall's absence now that the classic quartet is down to a trio, and Davis is no exception — and the actresses have been fielding questions about their missing fourth for years now.