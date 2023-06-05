Evan Handler Calls Kim Cattrall's ...And Just Like That Cameo 'Great'

So why is Cattrall's return to her role as Samantha Jones such a big deal? Well, she's been in a feud with Parker for years now, and it shows no sign of slowing down. For years, it was been rumored that Cattrall's refusal to come back for a third "Sex and the City" movie is the reason why one never happened — and in 2017, Cattrall confirmed that to DailyMailTV. "It's quite extraordinary to get any kind of negative press about something that I've been saying for almost a year of 'no,' that I'm demanding or a diva," the actress said. And this is really where I take to task the people from 'Sex and the City,' and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker, in that I think she could have been nicer ... I don't know what her issue is, I never have."

The two have been at apparent odds for years; when Cattrall's brother passed away in 2018 and Parker shared condolences on social media, Cattrall responded harshly, calling Parker a "hypocrite" and saying she was "exploiting" a tragedy. Then, when it came time for "...And Just Like That," Parker was open about why they didn't ask Cattrall to participate: "We did not ask her to be part of this because she made it clear that that wasn't something she wanted to pursue, and it no longer felt comfortable for us, and so it didn't occur to us."

Cattrall certainly was clear for years about her feelings on the matter. In an interview with The Guardian in 2019, while also saying she spent too long playing Samantha Jones, she dropped this iconic line: "I don't want to be in a situation for even an hour where I'm not enjoying myself." Subtlety may not be her strong suit, but she certainly got the point across.