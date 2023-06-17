Star Wars: How A 'Pregnant Rey' Rumor Started And Why It Divided Fans

Within the nearly 50-year history of the sci-fi space saga, the "Star Wars" franchise has seen more than its fair share of odd moments that caused conflict amongst its ever-increasing fanbase. However, one such more recent controversy would require a Wookie-sized stretch of the imagination to make any sense.

In April, a photo showcasing a pregnant Rey (Daisy Ridley) on Tatooine was posted by @thatstarwarsgrl on Twitter. The user implied that the photo was taken at this year's Star Wars Celebration event that took place that same month. The photo amassed over 275,000 views and numerous reactions from passionate fans. Responses ranged from GIFs of shocked individuals to confused comments such as "Hold up, is this real??" from @Justin Case. "This would be absolutely the worst thing to happen to 'Star Wars' yet, so it's probably true," @ClearBlueSee tweeted. Others played up the ridiculousness of the situation, such as @Paisano who comments, "The mysterious origin of baby Yoda has been solved."

Of course, it doesn't take a very high midi-chlorian count to recognize that the photo in question is a fan-edited piece. As the recently announced "Star Wars" film starring Ridley as Rey is still in the development phase, filming for the upcoming franchise entry has yet to take place. And even if this was a concept toyed around with by the folks at Lucasfilm, one in-universe limitation would halt them in their tracks.