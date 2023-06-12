Secret Invasion: What Are 'Skrull Cows' And How Could They Change The MCU?

Marvel may be about to draw on the strange Skrull cow saga from the comic books for upcoming events in the MCU, and we've noticed a few pieces of evidence that point toward the changeling bovines.

First, we know that the Fantastic Four will soon join the MCU, with the team's self-titled movie due to arrive in 2025. That means the Skrulls' oldest enemies will be there to confront them, and if the story goes as it has in the comics, a few of those Skrulls are destined to be served up medium rare.

That might not be compelling evidence on its own, but what seemed like a throwaway line from "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" may be an additional clue. In a scene where the Global Repatriation Council is discussing how to handle the refugee crisis that emerged after people were resurrected from the Blip, Ayla Perez (Jane Rumbaua), the GRC representative from the Philippines, says, "We are not rounding them up like cattle." Despite being a common turn of phrase, that could be a veiled reference to the Skrull cows. But what really gives this theory legs is a recent five-minute teaser for "Secret Invasion," we see that the Philippines was the site of a recent terror attack, probably perpetrated by Skrulls.

With the Skrulls planning an invasion of Earth, what better time to attack than in the aftermath of the Blip? Earth is in chaos, and people who were dead for five years are alive again. It would be trivially easy for a Skrull to slip into the life of a Blip victim, leaving everyone around them none the wiser.

But all of that is merely a distraction from the real question: if you eat a burger made of Skrull cow, will it still taste like beef?