Secret Invasion Adds Fuel To A Skrull Spy Rumor - And It Could Change Everything
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is finally on the verge of delivering a story that comic book fans have been waiting a long time to see. Indeed, the franchise's latest Disney+ series, "Secret Invasion," is inspired by a comic book run of the same name, one which centers on a covert, planetary war on Earth that's orchestrated by members of the fictional, shapeshifting alien race known as Skrulls. With that in mind, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that "Secret Invasion" already looks like the most paranoia-driven MCU adventure in the franchise's history.
At least, that's certainly the tone that's set in the first five minutes of "Secret Invasion," which follow Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) as he meets up with a Moscow-based secret agent named Prescod (Richard Dormer). During their meeting, the slightly hysterical Prescod tells Ross that he's discovered evidence of a secret, Skrull-led invasion of Earth. When Ross then offers to bring some of his evidence to the Skrulls' only Earth-based point-of-contact, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), Prescod tackles him to the ground.
The "Secret Invasion" scene in question, notably, cuts off with Prescod's unexpected attack on Ross. The clip's abrupt ending has nonetheless led many Marvel fans to believe that it may confirm one long-held theory — namely, that Everett Ross is secretly a Skrull and has been ever since he made his MCU debut. Based on how his meeting with Prescod ends, it's not hard to understand why certain Marvel fans are suspicious of Ross' true identity now, either.
Is Everett Ross a Skrull in Secret Invasion?
Marvel fans have been speculating for a while now that Martin Freeman's Everett Ross may secretly be a Skrull in "Secret Invasion." While it doesn't go so far as to actually confirm that theory, the first scene from "Secret Invasion" certainly raises the possibility that those Marvel fans have been right all along, too. Why else would Agent Prescod go so far as to physically attack Ross if he wasn't, at the very least, suspicious of his real identity?
Of course, it's possible that "Secret Invasion" will ultimately reveal that Prescod has simply been driven so mad by his own paranoia that he's become incapable of truly trusting anyone. Additionally, while Ross' defensive behavior toward Prescod throughout their "Secret Invasion" meeting raises questions about where his allegiances actually lie, it's possible that the "Black Panther" character simply doesn't buy into his fellow agent's theories. Unfortunately, fans will likely have to wait until "Secret Invasion" premieres on June 21 to find out whether or not Prescod was right to attack Ross.
That said, if "Secret Invasion" does want to make its viewers feel the same level of paranoia as its heroes, opening with a twist like the one described above would certainly help the Disney+ series do exactly that. After all, if viewers can't even fully trust an established MCU character like Everett Ross in "Secret Invasion," then who will they be able to trust throughout the series' six episodes?