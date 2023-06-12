Secret Invasion Adds Fuel To A Skrull Spy Rumor - And It Could Change Everything

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is finally on the verge of delivering a story that comic book fans have been waiting a long time to see. Indeed, the franchise's latest Disney+ series, "Secret Invasion," is inspired by a comic book run of the same name, one which centers on a covert, planetary war on Earth that's orchestrated by members of the fictional, shapeshifting alien race known as Skrulls. With that in mind, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that "Secret Invasion" already looks like the most paranoia-driven MCU adventure in the franchise's history.

At least, that's certainly the tone that's set in the first five minutes of "Secret Invasion," which follow Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) as he meets up with a Moscow-based secret agent named Prescod (Richard Dormer). During their meeting, the slightly hysterical Prescod tells Ross that he's discovered evidence of a secret, Skrull-led invasion of Earth. When Ross then offers to bring some of his evidence to the Skrulls' only Earth-based point-of-contact, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), Prescod tackles him to the ground.

The "Secret Invasion" scene in question, notably, cuts off with Prescod's unexpected attack on Ross. The clip's abrupt ending has nonetheless led many Marvel fans to believe that it may confirm one long-held theory — namely, that Everett Ross is secretly a Skrull and has been ever since he made his MCU debut. Based on how his meeting with Prescod ends, it's not hard to understand why certain Marvel fans are suspicious of Ross' true identity now, either.