Easter Eggs And References You Missed In Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2
Contains spoilers for Season 2 of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds"
"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" took the franchise back to the adventures of Captain Pike, Number One, and Mr. Spock, picking up where things left off in "Star Trek: Discovery," but with a more episodic approach, featuring 10 stories at the edges of the final frontier. Set several years before Captain Kirk took command, the series also featured Cadet Uhura, Nurse Chapel, and Dr. M'Benga, who all played key roles in the original "Star Trek" series, as well as plenty of new characters, including hotshot pilot Ortegas, tough-as-nails security chief La'an, and surly engineer Hemmer.
Over the course of the first season, we saw Pike confront his own fate and Mr. Spock be torn between duty and family, while Number One had to expose her deepest secret and risk her entire career to save the ship. We even got a glimpse of a dark possible future and met a different version of Captain Kirk. But Season 1 was also jam-packed with easter eggs and references to "Star Trek" history, including little-known alien races and subtle nods to old starships, planets, and characters we never thought we'd see again.
Now "Strange New Worlds" has returned for Season 2, picking up where the first left off, following up on several unresolved plot lines, and featuring plenty of homages to the franchise's past. We're checking out each episode, and putting together a list of our favorite easter eggs and references that you might have missed.
A new model of Starfleet repair drones
When the Season 2 premiere, "The Broken Circle," begins, we see the USS Enterprise docked at Starbase 1, undergoing a series of maintenance overhauls and system upgrades overseen by Commander Pelia (played by screen legend and new recurring cast member Carol Kane). Alongside what appears to be the USS Archer — named for Captain Jonathan Archer of "Star Trek: Enterprise" and first seen in the "Strange New Worlds" Season 1 premiere — the Enterprise is attended to by a series of repair drones.
Though we have never seen this model of repair drone before, they're not a new concept. They first appeared in episodes of "Star Trek: Short Treks," and later "Star Trek: Discovery," but those were more anthropomorphic droids than the sleek, wedge-shaped ships we see here. While we never got a great look at them, they also appear in "Star Trek: Picard," attending to repairs after the USS Titan's battle with Vadic's starship the Shrike. The new design seen in "The Broken Circle" suggests that there are many different models of repair drones, perhaps each with its own unique function, and that they have continued to evolve over time.
Jonathan Archer's original Enterprise
In Season 1 of "Strange New Worlds," Captain Pike's ready room — which also doubles as the senior staff's conference lounge — was seen decorated with all manor of mementos. It was also adorned with two pieces of wall art depicting ships from Starfleet's past, which were white-on-white engravings of the starship Essex (from the TNG episode "Power Play") and the USS Phoenix (from "Star Trek: First Contact"). But the ready room gets an overhaul for Season 2 that replaces at least one of the two starship images with a new piece of artwork depicting a different ship entirely.
"The Broken Circle" gives us a glimpse of the new artwork that replaces the Essex behind Pike during his communication with Number One at the beginning of the episode. And while it's a bit fuzzy, pre-release trailers that showed an extended scene from a future episode of the season confirm that it is in fact a painting of Captain Archer's NX-01 Enterprise, the title starship in 2001's "Star Trek: Enterprise." As the first Starfleet ship to bear that iconic name, it was the founding ship of the line with a much greater importance to Pike and the 1701 Enterprise than the Essex.
As fans may know, this is now the second glimpse at Archer's Enterprise this year, as "Star Trek: Picard" showed off the NX-01 at the Fleet Museum in an easter egg from Season 3.
Spock's Vulcan lute
The "Strange New Worlds" Season 1 episode "All Those Who Wander" sees Mr. Spock unleash a wave of emotion to defeat the Gorn. As a result, he's left with lingering psychological issues, and in "The Broken Circle," Dr. M'Benga notes that this could be something that Mr. Spock will have to learn to live with. Rather than prescribe powerful drugs to help with his more freely flowing emotions, M'Benga provides Spock with a "more human therapy," recommending he channel his stress into music. To that end, he gives Spock an instrument that longtime Trekkies will surely recognize.
Known as a Vulcan lute, it's a 12-stringed instrument from Spock's native planet. In the original "Star Trek" series, Spock was seen playing it on multiple occasions as a way of relaxing, most notably in classic installments like "Charlie X" and "Amok Time." He even played the lute in "The Paradise Syndrome" after realizing that the mystery of the Amerind obelisk somehow involved a musical scale.
Spock isn't the only one to play the lute, though. In the 1966 episode "The Conscience of the King," Lt. Uhura played the song "Beyond Antares" for the crew. In "The Broken Circle," we see Spock's history with the instrument may not have been a lifelong hobby as fans may have presumed, but seems to have begun as a therapeutic technique to control his emotions.
The Klingon D7 battlecruiser
When it comes to iconic starships, "Star Trek" is full of them, and it's not just the USS Enterprise, the original model of which now sits in the Smithsonian Air & Space Museum. Debuting in the original "Star Trek" series episode "Elaan of Troyius," the Klingon D7 class battlecruiser is another legendary ship in the franchise, appearing multiple times over the years. It was given a big screen facelift to become the K'Tinga Class battlecruiser for three of the "Star Trek" movies, which became the standard Klingon cruiser for the next few decades.
The D7 class battlecruiser made its return in a 2019 episode of "Star Trek: Discovery," which also gave it a slick new redesign with plenty of added detail for modern audiences. "The Broken Circle" is the first time in quite a few years that we've gotten a look at the original D7, making its triumphant debut in "Strange New Worlds." The episode is also chronologically the earliest instance we've seen of the USS Enterprise in a one-on-one face-off with the iconic Klingon starship, this time with acting captain Spock at the helm.
The old Klingon look is new again
The Klingon D7 battlecruiser isn't the only thing to make a big return in the "Strange New Worlds" Season 2 premiere: The Klingons themselves play a major role, with a new look that's full of hidden meaning. The redesigned aesthetic of the Klingons on "Star Trek: Discovery" in 2017 was one of the most controversial things about the new series, which overhauled the iconic alien race by removing their famous long locks, giving them bulbous heads, and reshaping their head ridges so that they were nearly unrecognizable to many fans.
This polarizing look was somewhat corrected for the second season of "Discovery," but "The Broken Circle" finally gives longtime fans the Klingon appearance they've wanted for ages. Their forehead ridges look more like they did during the runs of "The Next Generation," "Deep Space Nine," and "Voyager," and they're behaving more like the Klingons from those shows too. Boastful, proud, and blustery, bordering on comic book villainy, they've even grown back their famous beards.
The Klingon armor, too, has been given a makeover, cleverly blending together multiple eras of Klingons. Not only does it look more in line with the Klingons seen in the '80s and '90s, but its gold hue recalls shades of the tunics the Klingons wore in the original "Star Trek." The armor's curved symbols, however, are a subtle nod to the "Discovery" redesign, which features a similar motif.
A new Crossfield class?
At the core of "The Broken Circle" is a plot to reignite the Klingon war, spearheaded by a group of rogue factions who are deeply unhappy with the state of peace that they now enjoy. Their plan is to assemble their own Starfleet ship from stolen parts and use it to create a false flag operation, tricking the Klingons into responding with a new declaration of war. Thankfully, the Enterprise's former security chief La'an Noonien-Singh has realized something troubling is afoot, and calls the Enterprise for help. When Spock commands the ship in Pike's absence, he's forced to confront this new Starfleet vessel.
That vessel may not be an official Starfleet ship, but when Ensign Mitchell spots it on the viewscreen, she calls it out as a Crossfield class starship. Attentive viewers will recognize that as the same class as the USS Discovery, though it looks quite a bit different. While it does have a similar saucer section, the secondary hull and nacelles are a radical departure. Those differences, however, can probably be chalked up to the rag-tag nature of the ship's design and assembly, while the class signature it's emitting could be the result of the Klingon's tampering with its transponder signal.
A mysterious Augment serum
Arriving on a dilithium mining planet in "The Broken Circle," Dr. M'Benga and Nurse Chapel are captured and taken underground by a Klingon commander in need of their services. Brought aboard the hastily assembled Starfleet ship, they are told to treat a group of injured Klingons. It's there that they realize the extent of the plot to reignite the Klingon War, and they may be the only two people able to stop the launch of the ship in time.
To do it, M'Benga produces a vial of green liquid, a serum that will enhance their physical abilities to allow them to take on the Klingon guards aboard the ship. Chapel notes that M'Benga has carried this with him since the Klingon War, and between its green hue and the effect it has — turning them into the same kind of Augments as Khan Noonien-Singh — this would appear to be the same drug that the Klingons injected into their own warriors to turn them into super soldiers in the "Star Trek: Enterprise" episode "Affliction" back in 2005.
That serum, of course, was also responsible for erasing the forehead ridges of many Klingons, explaining why they looked nearly human during the original "Star Trek." Unlike the one used to create Klingon Augments, however, this version of the serum carried by M'Benga appears to have a very temporary effect, wearing off after a matter of minutes.
A Gorn baseball arena
"Strange New Worlds" continues its episodic format in Season 2, but it hasn't forgotten to include a season-long subplot. At the end of "The Broken Circle," we get our first hint at what's to come as Admiral April meets with Starfleet brass and hints that there is a war brewing with the Gorn. On a star chart, they identify a possible Gorn attack ship, and near its location, we see the system called Cestus, our first reference in many years to one of the most famous planets in the "Star Trek" franchise.
That planet is Cestus III, which was the setting for one of the most beloved episodes of the original "Star Trek," Season 1's "Arena." It makes sense that we see it here with regards to a possible Gorn attack, because it was on Cestus III where the Gorn attacked a Federation colony. Captain Kirk and a Gorn warrior duked it out in a hand-to-hand contest orchestrated by the godlike Metrons. But that's not the only notable mention of Cestus III in "Star Trek" canon.
In the "Deep Space Nine" episode "Way of the Warrior," which saw the series debut of Lt. Commander Worf, Captain Sisko's girlfriend Cassidy says her brother has a baseball team on Cestus III, and invites him to watch them play. The name of that team, oddly enough, is the Pike City Pioneers, which the non-canon novel "Where Sea Meet Sky" suggests was named for Captain Pike.
The Albino's hideaway
Our final easter egg for "The Broken Circle" is a deep cut that goes all the way back to an episode of "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," one with a strong connection to "Star Trek: The Original Series." The episode was Season 2's "Blood Oath," one of the most underrated episodes of "Deep Space Nine." It saw three Klingons from Kirk's era return after 30 years, with Kang, Koloth, and Kor — from the episodes "Day of the Dove," "The Trouble with Tribbles" and "Errand of Mercy" — arriving on the station to find Jadzia Dax to fulfill a centuries-old oath to seek vengeance on a villain known only as The Albino.
The Albino killed the firstborn son of Kang, and Dax's previous host Curzon — along with Kor and Koloth — swore to one day track him down and avenge Kang's son. Where they found the Albino, though, was in a hidden fortress on the remote world of Galdonterre, which is called out in Admiral April's map at the conclusion of "The Broken Circle." According to the star chart, Galdonterre appears to be near Gorn space, and not too far from the Cestus system, too.