Easter Eggs And References You Missed In Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2

Contains spoilers for Season 2 of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds"

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" took the franchise back to the adventures of Captain Pike, Number One, and Mr. Spock, picking up where things left off in "Star Trek: Discovery," but with a more episodic approach, featuring 10 stories at the edges of the final frontier. Set several years before Captain Kirk took command, the series also featured Cadet Uhura, Nurse Chapel, and Dr. M'Benga, who all played key roles in the original "Star Trek" series, as well as plenty of new characters, including hotshot pilot Ortegas, tough-as-nails security chief La'an, and surly engineer Hemmer.

Over the course of the first season, we saw Pike confront his own fate and Mr. Spock be torn between duty and family, while Number One had to expose her deepest secret and risk her entire career to save the ship. We even got a glimpse of a dark possible future and met a different version of Captain Kirk. But Season 1 was also jam-packed with easter eggs and references to "Star Trek" history, including little-known alien races and subtle nods to old starships, planets, and characters we never thought we'd see again.

Now "Strange New Worlds" has returned for Season 2, picking up where the first left off, following up on several unresolved plot lines, and featuring plenty of homages to the franchise's past. We're checking out each episode, and putting together a list of our favorite easter eggs and references that you might have missed.