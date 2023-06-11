Every Young Sheldon Character Ranked Worst To Best

Fans of "The Big Bang Theory" will remember Robert Wu's appearance as Tam Nguyen, Sheldon's (Jim Parson) childhood best friend, in the 12th season episode "The Tam Turbulence." The gang is shocked to learn that Sheldon had any friends growing up, and they're curious why the two went 20 years without speaking to each other. The details of their friendship are filled in during the first four seasons of "Young Sheldon," with Ryan Phuong playing Tam as a teenager.

When nine-year-old wiz kid Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) arrives at high school, Tam is the only kid who will talk to him. It's easy to see why the two get along, since the young Vietnamese American feels similarly out of place in small-town Texas. Tam fled to America with his family during the Vietnam War, where they experienced bigotry from their local community. Having seen his father imprisoned in a communist reeducation camp, he has little patience for most people. But he takes a liking to Sheldon, who shares his nerdy interests.

Yet Tam has been completely missing from the fifth and sixth seasons of "Young Sheldon," as Sheldon went to college before Tam graduated high school. As explained in "The Tam Turbulence," the two had a falling out when Tam decided to stay in Texas and get married rather than follow his friend to CalTech. That hasn't stopped fans from opining on his absence in the popular Where is Tam sub-Reddit, indicating he is sorely missed.