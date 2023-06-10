Does Secret Invasion's Colombia Reference Suggest A Skrull Connection To Hydra?

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to set up its multiverse with films like "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" and "Ant-Man: Quantumania," the studio is also taking a side road with one of their most popular characters, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). While the whole of the MCU focuses on the future, Fury and his band of secret agents like Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), Everett Ross (Martin Freeman), and Sonya Falsworth (Olivia Colman) look to be focusing on the past as they deal with the Skrulls, last seen in the '90s set "Captain Marvel."

Many things can be gleaned from the trailers and the first few minutes of "Secret Invasion," which drops on Disney+ on June 21. However, one thing that brings us a little pause (and gets our rabbit hole diggers working) is a reference to Colombia. In a conversation with Ross, a new character named Prescod (Richard Dormer) tells him about an invasion of Skrulls. He links a handful of terrorist attacks from around the world to one mastermind. Two of those attacks seem to involve Argentina attacking Colombia and Colombia attacking the Philippines. A quick shot also displays a hastily scribbled note with the writing: "Bogota Terror."

While the Skrulls are already a nod to Fury's past, as he has been aware of their presence for decades, Colombia is also a part of his story, as it is where he worked with Alexander Pierce (Robert Redford). Does this mean that "Secret Invasion" is about to bring Nick Fury's story full circle?