How Wes Anderson Fought Asteroid City's R-Rating And Won

Despite a moment of full nudity, Wes Anderson's latest film, "Asteroid City," will hit theaters with a PG-13 rating from the Motion Picture Association. The film, Anderson's metanarrative take on the science fiction genre, is being called classic Wes Anderson fare by reviewers and was originally slated to be released with an R rating due to "graphic nudity." However, Anderson appealed the rating in February, and, as reported by The Independent, it now appears he has won, a rarity for those who appeal MPA (previously MPAA) ratings.

The film is now rated PG-13 and bears a warning for "brief graphic nudity, smoking, and some suggestive material."

According to those who have seen the film, Scarlett Johansson, one of the film's leads, briefly appears fully nude. That moment is likely what earned "Asteroid City" its initial R classification, but the decision to allow it instead to bear a PG-13 is frankly a huge surprise. The MPA's standards regarding nudity are notoriously broad, and ratings tend to err on the safe side when dealing with such content.

The downgraded rating has led some to wonder whether "Asteroid City" is the first PG-13 movie to bear a warning for "brief graphic nudity." But while that precise language may be unprecedented for a PG-13 film, it is far from the first PG-13 film to depict nudity.