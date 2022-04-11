Percy Jackson Disney+ Series Has Found The Perfect Lead
Rick Riordan's successful series of young adult novels, "Percy Jackson & The Olympians," has already seen two adaptions. The first was the 2010 film "Percy Jackson & The Lightning Thief" and it was followed by 2013's "Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters." While the first film made back its estimated $95,000,000 budget, "Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters" just barely returned its estimated $90,000,000 cost (per Box Office Mojo). When Riordan expressed his dismay over both films in 2020 on Twitter (per Entertainment Weekly), that seemed to put a kibosh on any further adaptions of the material.
To wit, fans of the book series expressed their delight when Disney subsequently announced in January of 2022 that it would be turning the novels into a TV series (per Variety). While there's no word at press time as to which of the five extant "Percy Jackson" books will be adapted for the show's first storyline — nor when the series will be released — Riordan devotees will be thrilled to learn that the series has found the perfect young actor to fill the titular role.
Walker Scobell will take on the role of Percy Jackson
Per Variety, the titular hero will be portrayed by Walker Scobell. Scobell is best known for crushing the role of Young Adam in the Netflix Original movie "The Adam Project." Per IMDb, "Percy Jackson" will only be the actor's third professional appearance. Aside from "The Adam Project," his only other role is in the upcoming Jerry Bruckheimer film "Secret Headquarters."
The "Percy Jackson" series of books centers around the kindhearted and witty Jackson's discovery that he's in fact a demigod, the son of the Greek god of the sea Poseidon. The teen finds himself attending Camp Half-Blood to sharpen his skills alongside other folks like him and makes the acquaintance of several other young demi-deities. This includes three allies who will soon become his close friends — Annabeth Chase, daughter of Athena; Luke Castellan, son of Hermes; and Grover Underwood, a satyr who also serves as Percy's protector.
There's no word yet as to when "Percy Jackson" will hit Disney+, and the rest of the show's cast has not yet been announced.