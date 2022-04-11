Percy Jackson Disney+ Series Has Found The Perfect Lead

Rick Riordan's successful series of young adult novels, "Percy Jackson & The Olympians," has already seen two adaptions. The first was the 2010 film "Percy Jackson & The Lightning Thief" and it was followed by 2013's "Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters." While the first film made back its estimated $95,000,000 budget, "Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters" just barely returned its estimated $90,000,000 cost (per Box Office Mojo). When Riordan expressed his dismay over both films in 2020 on Twitter (per Entertainment Weekly), that seemed to put a kibosh on any further adaptions of the material.

To wit, fans of the book series expressed their delight when Disney subsequently announced in January of 2022 that it would be turning the novels into a TV series (per Variety). While there's no word at press time as to which of the five extant "Percy Jackson" books will be adapted for the show's first storyline — nor when the series will be released — Riordan devotees will be thrilled to learn that the series has found the perfect young actor to fill the titular role.