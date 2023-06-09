Succession: No, Kieran Culkin Doesn't Think Roman Got The Happiest Roy Sibling Ending

Culkin then opened up about shooting the scene with series creator and showrunner Jesse Armstrong, which takes place right after Waystar Royco successfully sells to Swedish tech company GoJo and removes the Roy family legacy entirely. While Kendall loses his mind, Roman simply leaves and goes to the bar — and Culkin said they both had different views of the scene.

"I remember on that day, Jesse said, 'Do you want to talk about this moment, or not?'" Culkin recalled. "I said, 'No, let's just shoot it.' Because I didn't want to hear what it was. Because I had my own idea. He has said that he thinks it's more of like, 'Roman has gone back to where he was at the beginning. What's really sad about that was all of this was for nothing. It's been a waste of his time. Like, what's the point? What did he learn? What did he gain?'"

"Which is a cool interpretation, and that's his, so that seems to be the one that's right," Culkin continued. This does feel right considering that, while Kendall is trying to get his brother to shoot down the sale, Roman is the only one who fully realizes that every single one of their efforts came to nothing, saying that he and his siblings are "bullsh*t."