Succession's Series Finale Has One Clear Loser (& It's Not Kendall)

Shiv's fate feels like the character's worst nightmare, based on everything we've seen her do and say and think for the show's four seasons. At the beginning of "Succession," Shiv isn't really aligned with the family and has her own career in politics, but when Logan has a health scare, she jumps back into the fray, positioning herself as a possible heir to the Waystar Royco throne. This almost becomes a reality when, in Season 2, Logan tells Shiv that she'll be the next CEO, only to watch as she completely flails in the position (realistically, Shiv has never possessed a single qualification to run a huge company, but that's a different issue entirely). After Logan's death towards the beginning of Season 4, Shiv allies herself with Matsson and against her brothers, convinced that the Swedish billionaire will make good on his promise to hand her the American CEO position.

Shiv seems to have a singular talent for getting stabbed in the back, and thanks to an alliance between Tom and Matsson, she ends the show with two knives firmly lodged between her shoulders. Left behind as the wife of the Waystar Royco CEO who's pregnant with a child she'll likely resent, Shiv is set to become her own personal nightmare: her mother. Shiv already made it clear that she's barely interested in being a mother, telling Matsson that parenthood wouldn't interfere with her being the CEO — saying she'll be "emailing through" her "vanity C-section" — and now that she's been edged out, she'll be stuck on Tom's arm, resentful of his power, and probably resentful of the child whose very presence held her back from becoming CEO.