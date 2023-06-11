Beast Machines: The Divisive Transformers Sequel Rise Of The Beasts Must Avoid

Contains spoilers for "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts"



The latest installment of the "Transformers" franchise, "Rise of the Beasts," is the seventh live-action film to come out since 2007. It'd be easy for these movies to blend together at a certain point, but this one differentiates itself by introducing the Maximals to general audiences. Optimus Primal (Ron Perlman) and his brethren aid the Autobots in stopping Scourge (Peter Dinklage) from bringing Unicron (Colman Domingo) to Earth. For fans of the original "Beast Wars" series from the 1990s, it's been a long time coming and a great way for these films to stay fresh.

By the end of the film, three Maximals are left on Earth after Airazor (Michelle Yeoh) becomes corrupted, requiring Optimus Primal to kill her. That means any potential sequels to "Rise of the Beasts" could bring them back. But while fans may be ecstatic to see "Beast Wars" get some more attention in the mainstream, any prospective "Rise of the Beasts" sequels would do well to avoid adapting anything from "Beast Machines: Transformers."

This animated TV series was a direct sequel to "Beast Wars" that ran for two seasons from 1999 to 2000. It was ambitious for a "Transformers" cartoon, dealing with heady philosophical concepts, like the consequences of blind fanaticism and issues that come with living in an increasingly technological society. However, other aspects of the show caused fans to criticize it at the time of its release, and those feelings have remained to this day. That means if the Maximals factor into future "Transformers" movies, it'd probably be best to avoid any mention of "Beast Machines."