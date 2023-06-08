Transformers: Why 'Rise Of The Beasts' Makes Absolutely No Sense

Contains spoilers for "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts"

The Transformers franchise started as toys, and everything that came out after that, from TV series to live-action films, basically serve the function of selling more toys. It started out innocently enough with the good Autobots and the evil Decepticons. But as time passed, more action figures were required, resulting in a slew of other alien races entering the eternal war between worlds. One of these races was the Maximals, the protagonists of the "Transformers: Beast Wars" series. They're descendants of the Autobots with the power to transform into robot animals instead of vehicles.

General audiences will get introduced to this new race in the live-action movie, "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts." Some of their backstory gets changed in the film. For starters, their not direct descendants of Autobots as they exist at the same time as them, and their standard forms are that of Earth animals, such as Optimal Primal (Ron Perlman) looking like a gorilla.

The inclusion of Maximals in "Rise of the Beasts" is a good way to separate the film from others in the franchise, but some fans may feel a bit letdown at their arrival. Despite being hinted at in the movie's subtitle, the Maximals play a minimal role in the film, to the point where it feels less like a proper "Beast Wars" movie and more like another opportunity to show off Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen) and Bumblebee to audiences that just so happens to include a robot cheetah.