Who Was Blue Bloods' Kathleen Dolan?

On February 26, 2016, a title card appeared after the final blackout of Season 6, Episode 16 of CBS police drama "Blue Bloods" that read "In Loving Memory of Our Friend Kathleen Dolan." Although viewers probably surmised that Dolan had passed away, most were likely unclear on her precise connection to the show.

Kathleen Dolan, born on August 10, 1960, in Hackensack, New Jersey, worked as the set decorator on 14 episodes of "Blue Bloods" in 2014 and 2015. She died of cancer at the age of 55 on February 9, 2016.

In addition to "Blue Bloods," Dolan worked as the set decorator on four other productions, including the 1990 horror cult classic "Jacob's Ladder." She also served as the art director — essentially heading up the entire art department — on the 1991 dramedy "Age Isn't Everything," starring Jonathan Silverman, the late Robert Prosky, Rita Moreno, and the late Paul Sorvino.